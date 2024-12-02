CobbleStone® to Host a Free Masterclass Event Next Week on Successful Contract Management

"With this immersive session, we hope that viewers take away the importance of contract management software and how CobbleStone Contract Insight can help their organizations with its powerful and industry-leading technology." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales &Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

> Online Negotiations

> Electronic Signatures

> Vendor Registration

> Vendor Collaboration via a Centralized Gateway

> AI in Contract Management (including Auto-Redlining, Clause Replacement, and More)

> And More!

Click here to register for the event.

Efficient contract management is essential for organizational success, as improper contract management can lead to bottlenecks, missed key dates, and overall disorganization. Contract management software can assist with automating the drafting, negotiation, execution, and oversight of contracts.

Common challenges that organizations without contract management software face are not limited to but include:

> Missed Key Dates & Milestones: Contracts often come with a series of time-sensitive deliverables. Without a solid system in place to track key dates, organizations can miss critical deliverables and face penalties. This common challenge can be avoided with automated workflows and alerts with task escalation and audit trails.

> Increased Legal & Financial Risk: Poorly managed contracts lead to legal and financial trouble. If organizations fail to keep up with clauses and miss critical timeframes, they could be held liable for damages, which can be costly. This can be prevented using a risk assessment matrix, workflow reminders, and ad-hoc reports.

> Compliance Issues: Improper contract management can result in non-compliance, which can carry severe consequences for government regulations, industry standards, or internal compliance. Not only can organizations be exposed to fines and penalties, but non-compliance can also carry long term effects on their business operations. Compliance checklists could be seamlessly confirmed and completed as required metadata fields with contract management software. Easy searching and reporting can make it easy to submit the correct reports and documentation, and task alerts can remind teams to submit the required deliverables to remain in compliance.

Attendees have the opportunity to learn about the various benefits of implementing contract management software and how they can utilize CobbleStone Contract Insight® to avoid common challenges such as the ones listed above at CobbleStone's masterclass event.

"We are excited to host another roadshow event for legal, contract, and procurement professionals. With this immersive session, we hope that viewers take away the importance of contract management software and how CobbleStone Contract Insight can help their organizations with its powerful and industry-leading technology," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

