CobbleStone® Unveils Guide to Structuring High-Performing Contract Management Teams

CobbleStone Software provides a framework for structuring a high-performing contract management team.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – has released a comprehensive guide on structuring contract management teams for optimal performance. This resource offers valuable insights and best practices for organizations seeking to maximize the effectiveness of their contract management processes.

The guide addresses the critical need for well-defined roles, responsibilities, and processes within contract management teams. It provides a framework for organizations to assess their current team structure and identify areas for improvement. Key topics covered include:

Why Bother with a Dedicated Team?

Who's Who on Your Contract Management Dream Team?

Choosing Your Team Structure

Turning Your Team Into a Powerhouse

Click here to view the process for building a contract management team!

"Effective contract management is essential for mitigating risk, maximizing opportunities, and driving business success," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"A well-structured contract management team is the foundation for achieving these objectives. This guide provides organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to build and empower such teams."

About CobbleStone Software:

