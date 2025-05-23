CobbleStone® Unveils VISDOM+ Generative AI Chatbot: Revolutionizing Contract Management with Advanced Agentic AI

"We're not just offering a chatbot; we're providing an intelligent assistant that understands context, generates content, and helps users navigate the complexities of contract law and system functionality seamlessly." - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Software Post this

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐃𝐎𝐌+ 𝐀𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐃𝐎𝐌 𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭 (𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲): Provides a helpful and engaging chatbot to answer user questions about the CobbleStone Contract Insight platform.

𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐃𝐎𝐌 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 (𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧): Users can now directly ask the chatbot "how to create a [Contract, Request, Vendor, Employee, Sourcing, Purchase Order]" and easily search through reports, making system navigation and data retrieval more efficient.

𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐃𝐎𝐌+ (𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈): Elevating beyond basic queries, VISDOM+ allows users to ask complex, system-related questions and receive answers built on advanced AI, including integrations with OpenAI. This powerful feature also enables users to inquire about applicable laws and compliance regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and OFAC, receiving instant, informed guidance.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: A standout feature, VISDOM+ now allows users to effortlessly generate contract clauses. Users can simply prompt the chatbot, for example, "Draft a clause for indemnification," and receive a relevant, well-structured clause.

𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬: To maintain consistency and control, generated clauses can be directly added to an organization's pre-approved clause library within CobbleStone Contract Insight. This ensures a centralized, united, and compliant process for clause management.

These enhancements underscore CobbleStone Software's dedication to leading the CLM industry through continuous innovation and the strategic integration of advanced artificial intelligence. The VISDOM+ AI Chatbot is set to become an indispensable tool for organizations seeking to optimize their contract processes, mitigate risks, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

"We are incredibly excited about the evolution of our VISDOM+ AI Chatbot," said Mark Nastasi, EVP of CobbleStone Software.

"Our goal has always been to make contract management more intuitive and powerful. With these new features, we're not just offering a chatbot; we're providing an intelligent assistant that understands context, generates content, and helps users navigate the complexities of contract law and system functionality seamlessly. It's a testament to our commitment to innovation and our belief in the transformative power of AI in the CLM space."

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

