CobbleStone® Whips Up Culinary-Themed Guide to Mastering the Art of Contract Management

CobbleStone has released its latest whitepaper, structured as a cookbook, that explains contract lifecycle management from a culinary perspective.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report - continues to keep contract management and legal operations interesting with a twist on traditional content.

Titled "Simple, Savory, & Sweet CLM: Your Contract Management Recipe Book!" this cookbook contains valuable information that legal professionals entering the CLM space can benefit from. Each chapter is structured as a recipe, providing clear, step-by-step instructions for various aspects of contract management.

From drafting and negotiation to compliance and renewal, every recipe in this cookbook is designed to guide readers through the intricate processes involved in handling contracts.

Some key aspects of contract lifecycle management covered in this cookbook include:

Fundamental Principles

Best Practices

Tools

Technologies

And More

"CobbleStone remains an industry leader by providing legal professionals with important content that can benefit their organizations, and we keep it exciting by using non-traditional methods that are both engaging and educational," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

