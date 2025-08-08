CobbleStone's New VISDOM AI-Powered MS Word Integration Revolutionizes Contract Management

"This new integration tackles the biggest headaches in contract management, from manual reviews to missed details, and empowers our clients to focus on strategic work, not administrative tasks." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

AI-Powered Summarization: Instantly generate key takeaways and summaries from lengthy documents.

Proactive Risk Alerts: Automatically identify and flag potential risks, traps, and language inconsistencies.

Automated Document Review: Conduct a comprehensive analysis of contract structure, provisions, and completeness in seconds.

Seamless Integration: Access a centralized library of contracts, clauses, and company records without ever leaving MS Word.

This new offering reinforces CobbleStone's commitment to innovation and providing a comprehensive, user-friendly platform that meets the evolving needs of the modern business environment.

"The VISDOM AI Helper is a game-changer for anyone who deals with contracts," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"By bringing our powerful AI directly into Microsoft Word, we're giving professionals the tools to work smarter, not harder. This new integration tackles the biggest headaches in contract management, from manual reviews to missed details, and empowers our clients to focus on strategic work, not administrative tasks."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

