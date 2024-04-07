COCM Announces Strategic Leadership Changes and New Executive Appointments

"As we celebrate these milestones, we are also looking forward to the new perspectives and strategies they will bring to their roles, furthering our mission to provide exemplary student housing management." Post this

Lisa Johnson, a seasoned professional with a distinguished career that began at Capstone Development Corp. in January, 1998, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Johnson's extensive experience in development, finance, corporate administration, and her recent role as COCM's Controller, positions her perfectly to steer COCM's financial strategies and operations towards sustained growth.

Michelle Smith to Serve as VP for Client Relations

Michelle Smith has accepted the position of VP for Client Relations, bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record of fostering strong relationships. "Michelle is well-suited for this role, and I am confident she will flourish in it and will strengthen relationships with our university clients and our owners," says Alton Irwin, Chief Marketing Officer. Her role will be crucial in enhancing COCM's partnerships and ensuring client satisfaction.

Emily Hill Elevated to Controller

Emily Hill's journey with COCM, starting in December, 2017, as a Financial Reporting Accountant, has led to her promotion to Controller. Hill's exceptional accounting skills, combined with her deep understanding of COCM's operations, make her the ideal candidate to lead the company's financial reporting and accounting practices.

Rose Williams Promoted to Director of Site Leasing and Marketing

With a commendable history of five years at COCM, Rose Williams has been elevated to the position of Director of Site Leasing and Marketing. Rose's vast experience and her track record of success assure that she will be integral in propelling COCM's marketing and leasing strategies to new heights. Her role involves spearheading site-level initiatives, developing strategic marketing plans, managing online reputations, and orchestrating leasing activities tailored to the unique needs of each community.

Daphne Williams Steps Up as Financial Reporting Manager

Daphne Williams' tenure at COCM extends over 16 remarkable years, culminating in her promotion to Financial Reporting Manager. In her new role, Daphne not only continues her diligent work in financial reporting for various properties but also leads a team of Financial Reporting Accountants. Her collaboration with other departments is pivotal in enhancing financial processes and fostering better communication.

Scott Schatzer Elevated to Director of Talent Acquisition and Engagement

After 12 years of dedicated service, Scott Schatzer has been appointed as Director of Talent Acquisition and Engagement. Scott's expertise will now guide the recruitment process across COCM, aiding hiring managers from the interview stage through to successful onboarding. Moreover, Scott will spearhead the development of professional growth, engagement, and training programs for all employees.

Kelly Podach Francis Appointed as Regional Vice President

Celebrating over a decade with COCM, Kelly Podach Francis has been promoted to Regional Vice President. Kelly's responsibilities encompass the oversight of numerous on-campus student housing communities, where she will ensure operational efficiency and financial performance. Her collaborative efforts with various stakeholders aim to maintain high performance standards and a rewarding work atmosphere.

Tamiko Thompson to Assume Role of Corporate Accountant

Tamiko Thompson marks a significant milestone, celebrating over a quarter-century with the COCM family, starting her journey in March, 1997, with Capstone Development Corp. Having ascended to Accounts Payable Supervisor and now nearing the completion of her Accounting degree, Tamiko is poised to transition seamlessly into her new role as Corporate Accountant. Her profound experience and intimate knowledge of COCM's business practices are expected to contribute significantly to the finance team's success.

A Cohesive Strategy for Growth and Excellence

Will Davenport, President of COCM, expressed his confidence in the newly appointed leaders: "At COCM, we are profoundly committed to nurturing talent and recognizing outstanding contributions. The promotions of Lisa, Michelle, Emily, Rose, Daphne, Scott, Kelly, and Tamiko embody this ethos. Each of them has shown a remarkable ability to lead, innovate, and drive success. As we celebrate these milestones, we are also looking forward to the new perspectives and strategies they will bring to their roles, furthering our mission to provide exemplary student housing management."

About COCM

COCM is a company of talented student housing professionals focused on providing management and consulting services for on-campus housing communities. Their student housing professionals focus on helping their partners leverage campus housing to do greater things: recruit and retain students as well as enhance student success and satisfaction. Based in Birmingham, AL, they were recently recognized again as the leading provider of on-campus, third-party management services by Student Housing Business magazine. Their current portfolio of management partnerships reflects serving 33,085 students at 37 campuses across the United States. For more information, visit cocm.com.

