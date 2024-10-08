COCM Becomes 100% Employee-Owned Student Housing Company

"I am more excited than ever about the future of COCM. Our people truly care about what they do and with shared ownership every one of our employees can feel a personal stake in delivering excellent services while also reaping the financial rewards of their work." Post this

COCM began in 2003 with a portfolio of 2,500 beds, as the vision of Mike Mouron, its owner and founder of the Capstone Companies. The transition to an ESOP carries on his legacy, reflecting his innovative approach to both development and management in the student housing industry. "It gives me great pride to enable the COCM employees who contribute to its success to now directly financially benefit from it," says Mike Mouron. COCM president Will Davenport, who led the ESOP transition says, "I am more excited than ever about the future of COCM. Our people truly care about what they do and with shared ownership every one of our employees can feel a personal stake in delivering excellent services while also reaping the financial rewards of their work."

COCM is a company of student housing professionals providing third-party management and consulting services for on-campus housing communities. Its approach focuses on student recruitment and retention, and student satisfaction and success. It currently serves as management provider for over 34,000 beds on 36 campuses across the nation. The COCM portfolio reflects a broad range of unit and facility types, located on campuses from Washington State to Massachusetts, on public and private campuses, at two and four-year institutions, in urban and suburban locations, and serving undergraduate, graduate, and professional student residents. COCM is the largest on-campus third-party student housing manager in the United States and has been ranked #1 in this category by Student Housing Business Magazine for five consecutive years (beginning with the initial survey in 2019).

