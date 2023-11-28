COCM selected as Management Partner for Upcoming Housing Project at Appalachian State University

"This partnership is a terrific opportunity to bring an affordable, high-quality housing option to its faculty and staff. We look forward to broadening our network of university partnerships with Radnor and Harrison Street." Will Davenport, Chief Operating Officer of COCM Post this

Situated within App State's Innovation District, this project aligns with the University's commitment to growth and addresses the pressing housing needs of its employees amid regional housing scarcity and cost inflation. By establishing a community of quality, attainably priced housing, the initiative will play a crucial role in attracting and retaining exceptional faculty and staff. This project is a significant component of the larger first phase of the Innovation District, anticipated to be carbon and net zero. It will exemplify sustainable energy solutions, contributing to App State's national reputation as a leader in the renewable energy space.

Will Davenport, Chief Operating Officer of COCM, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This partnership is a terrific opportunity to bring an affordable, high-quality housing option to its faculty and staff. We look forward to broadening our network of university partnerships with Radnor and Harrison Street."

As the management partner for this groundbreaking project, COCM is excited to contribute to the success of App State's Innovation District, fostering a vibrant and sustainable community for faculty, staff, and students alike.

About COCM: COCM is a company of talented student housing professionals focused on providing management and consulting services for on-campus housing communities. Their student housing professionals focus on helping their partners leverage campus housing to do greater things: recruit and retain students as well as enhance student success and satisfaction. Based in Birmingham, AL, they were recently recognized as the leading provider of on-campus, third-party management services by Student Housing Business magazine. The Lafayette partnership increases COCM's current portfolio to reflect serving 33,420 students at 38 campuses across the United States. For more information, visit cocm.com.

Media Contact

Alton C. Irwin, COCM, 205-414-6417, [email protected], www.cocm.com

Twitter

SOURCE COCM