COCM Selected as Student Housing Management Partner at Marywood University

Marywood will benefit from COCM's expertise in residence life and occupancy management as it provides services for the University's 889 beds available across four residence halls and one apartment complex. These housing options cater to a diverse range of student preferences, including traditional, suite-style, and apartment living arrangements.

One key aspect of this partnership will be the collaboration between COCM and Marywood team members to streamline communication with residents and across campus. Additionally, COCM will work to refine occupancy management strategies that position Marywood's housing to better recruit and retain students while improving operational efficiency.

"This collaboration represents an exciting step forward in our ongoing efforts to provide students and institutions with exceptional housing and support services." said Will Davenport, COCM Chief Operating Officer.

To ensure a smooth transition of the change in management for the residents, COCM has a well-established plan in place, built on its experience with just under 30 campus housing transitions to date.

Most of the current residence life team members, including all Residential Hall Directors (RHDs) and student staff, will remain in their positions, continuing to assist residents as they always have. COCM will also be introducing additional team members over the next few months, further enhancing the support provided to Marywood University students.

For more information about Marywood University and its new residence life partner, please visit http://www.marywood.edu.

