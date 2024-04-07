COCM Strengthens Its Team with Key Appointments to Support Enhanced Housing Program and Financial Operations

"COCM is dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in student housing management." - Will Davenport, President of COCM. Post this

Kimberly Kolk has been appointed as the Housing Program Manager, bringing with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in developing comprehensive residence life models and curriculums. In her role, Kimberly will work closely with clients to define the scope of engagements, establish specific goals, and facilitate activities to achieve these objectives. Her responsibilities will include guiding staff selection and training, advising on leasing and marketing strategies, structuring housing application processes, and creating standard operating procedures for housing. Kimberly will also provide crucial site support and assist the Vice President of Facilities with the transition of existing and startup communities new to COCM's portfolio.

Jordan Farrow Appointed as Financial Reporting Accountant

Jordan Farrow takes on the role of Financial Reporting Accountant, where she will apply her expertise in cash and accrual accounting principles to deliver complete and accurate financial reports for property owners and COCM's portfolio of student housing properties. Jordan's responsibilities will encompass the preparation, analysis, maintenance, and delivery of financial reports, including regulatory and other types of internal and external reporting, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Courtney Flurry Steps into the Role of Data Analyst

Courtney Flurry has been named Data Analyst, reporting to the Vice President - Financial Analyst. Courtney will be instrumental in managing annual budgets and monthly variance reports for COCM's clients and properties. Her role is pivotal in ensuring financial success through effective data management, document control, and support for special projects, further enhancing COCM's analytical capabilities and financial oversight.

Alan Rucker Becomes Regional Manager

Alan Rucker has been appointed as Regional Manager, tasked with overseeing multiple on-campus student housing communities. Alan's focus will be on optimizing operational efficiency and financial performance while supporting all operations within his designated student housing portfolio. Collaborating closely with stakeholders, including site staff, site directors, ownership, campus partners, and senior COCM management, Alan is committed to ensuring high performance and fostering an enriching work environment.

Stacey Stephens Appointed as Accounts Payable Manager

Stacey Stephens has joined COCM as the Accounts Payable Manager. With an extensive background managing accounts payable across various industries, Stacey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to COCM. She holds an Associate's Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting, which equips her with the critical skills necessary to oversee the accounts payable processes and ensure fiscal responsibility and accuracy.

Elizabeth Cobb Joins as Financial Reporting Accountant

Elizabeth Cobb has been appointed as a Financial Reporting Accountant, further strengthening COCM's financial reporting team. Elizabeth is tasked with applying both cash and accrual accounting principles to ensure the preparation, analysis, and delivery of complete and accurate financial reports. Her responsibilities include not only regulatory reports but also various forms of internal and external reporting that are essential for the transparent and efficient financial management of COCM's portfolio of student housing properties.

Enhancing Operations through Expertise and Collaboration

"COCM is dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in student housing management, and the addition of Kimberly, Jordan, Courtney, Alan, Stacey and Elizabeth to our team marks a significant step towards enhancing our operations and services," said Will Davenport, president of COCM. "Each of them brings a unique set of skills and experiences that are crucial for our continued growth and our commitment to providing unparalleled housing experiences to our students. I am confident that their contributions will not only drive our strategic objectives forward but also enrich the communities we serve. We are thrilled to welcome them aboard and excited for the future of COCM under their stewardship."

About COCM

COCM is a company of talented student housing professionals focused on providing management and consulting services for on-campus housing communities. Their student housing professionals focus on helping their partners leverage campus housing to do greater things: recruit and retain students as well as enhance student success and satisfaction. Based in Birmingham, AL, they were recently recognized again as the leading provider of on-campus, third-party management services by Student Housing Business magazine. Their current portfolio of management partnerships reflects serving 33,085 students at 37 campuses across the United States. For more information, visit cocm.com.

For further information, please contact:

Kyle Jones, COCM, 205-414-6427, [email protected], http://www.cocm.com

Media Contact

Kyle Jones, COCM, 4128777222, [email protected], www.cocm.com

Twitter

SOURCE COCM