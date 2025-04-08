COCO DE MER COLLECTION: One of the Rarest and Most Precious Natural Scents in the World, Launches in the US

"We fall in love with the Coco de Mer like we fall in love with a woman," says Coco de Mer Collection creator Sharon Bonne, a native Seychellois Creole entrepreneur and conservationist, "The Coco de Mer is more than just a plant; it's a symbol of our heritage, a source of wonder and inspiration." Post this

A Natural Marvel

The Coco de Mer palm, a living testament to the Earth's primeval past, is a magnificent example of island gigantism that has captivated imaginations for millennia. With only 5,000 palms in the world, the Coco de Mer is found nowhere else but the Seychelles, the paradisiacal island nation, part of the African Union, flourishing isolated and undisturbed in the Indian Ocean between Kenya, Madagascar and the Maldives until recent times. Featured by David Attenborough in his documentary The Living Planet, the Coco de Mer (Lodoicea Maldivica) is believed to have coexisted with dinosaurs, its lineage stretching back to an era shrouded in myth and legend. The tree's colossal seeds, the largest and heaviest in the plant kingdom, have inspired countless tales and imbued the Seychelles with an aura of enchantment.

Highly prized and fiercely protected in the island's National Parks, the Coco de Mer Palm takes 25-50 years to mature, and 6-10 years to produce its iconic, aromatic seed. The suggestive shape of this rare forbidden fruit adds to its potent mystique. One glance and you can see why they had reverence with the original island inhabitants, and inspired British sailors to believe they had found the true Garden of Eden. The female Coco de Mer grows the iconic seeds with their sensual feminine shape, and the "heart of the goddess" fruit inside is a potent natural aphrodisiac and traditional medicine. The male Coco de Mer palms have an eye opening stamen that is often a meter in length. The stamen grows beautiful, delicate yellow flowers (used in the collection's Sovaz perfume), and it dramatically lifts upright when the flowers are mature and ready to be cross pollinated by geckos and spread by the wind.

Ethical Luxury, Sustainable Legacy

Coco de Mer is unwavering in its commitment to ethical and sustainable sourcing. The company harvests only naturally fallen Coco de Mer seeds from wild palms, adhering to stringent government regulations that safeguard this precious natural resource. Furthermore, Coco de Mer proudly contributes 1% of all sales to Nature Seychelles, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the Coco de Mer's fragile ecosystem. Coco de Mer is also proudly woman and Seychellois owned, partnering with the Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF), the longest-established local organization working in nature conservation. Each exquisite seed is purchased from the National Parks for an average of $1,300, with proceeds going towards protecting the precious seeds from poachers.

An Aromatic Journey

Though the natural essence of the Coco de Mer is inimitable, iconic perfumeries have tried in earnest, mixing scents like ylang-ylang, orange blossom, jasmine, tuberose, cinnamon and amber to evoke the scent of the Coco de Mer. The Coco de Mer Collection perfumes are the only in the world to feature the natural aroma of the Coco de Mer.

The Coco de Mer Collection transcends mere perfume; it's an invitation to immerse yourself in the Seychelles' breathtaking beauty. Each of the five distinct fragrances evokes the islands' dense aromatic rainforests, pristine beaches, azure waters, and vibrant red sunsets. With the primary ingredient being the Coco de Mer, these scents transport you to a realm of pure sensory delight.

The Collection with their Seychellois Creole Names + Fragrance Notes

Fanm - "Woman" Luminous • Floral • Commanding

Zonm - "Man" Seductive • Marine • Intriguing

Sovaz - "Wild" Provocative • Fresh • Unruly

Lodas - "Audacity" Effervescent • Verdant • Wanderlust

Oud - "Agarwood" Enigmatic • Smoldering • Sacred

A Family Legacy, A Sensory Masterpiece

The Coco de Mer Collection is the culmination of a remarkable family legacy: the brainchild of Sharon Bonne, a local Seychellois Creole woman, and her inventive parents. Her mother and father created the patented extraction process to release the unique, heady aroma of the Coco de Mer's husk, a scent that, until recently, remained a closely guarded secret of the Seychelles. Sharon and her family work with the only Seychelles artisan with the passed-down skill to open the Coco de Mer while preserving its shell and fruit.

The Coco de Mer Collection is a true olfactory journey. With five distinctive fragrances, each made with primarily natural plant-derived ingredients, including the exquisite Coco de Mer and fragrant botanicals local to the Seychelles, the Coco de Mer Collection invites you to escape the everyday and take a journey of the senses—no passport required.

Coco de Mer Fragrance Co. is an independently owned fragrance importing company, which has an exclusive licensing deal with Coco de Mer Collection to sell the fragrances within the United States. Coco de Mer Fragrance Co. is dedicated to ensuring authenticity and helping to conserve the coco de mer palms, seeds and legacy for generations to come.

Complimentary samples of this scent, never before experienced in the United States, are available this April to perfume aficionados for only the cost of shipping. For more information on the Coco de Mer Collection and to experience the perfumes for yourself, please visit www.cocodemerfragrances.com.

