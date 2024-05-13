Coco Plum Island Resort Celebrates Prestigious Recognition in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards

Coco Plum Island Resort proudly announces its ranking as #12 in the World All-Inclusive category of the 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards. Coco Plum, the only Belizean resort to get this honor, continues its award-winning streak of excellence since 2011, distinguishing itself by great, individualized service in a family-owned, intimate setting.
COCO PLUM CAY, Belize, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coco Plum Island Resort, an adults-only private island, located off the coast of southern Belize, is proud to announce its impressive showing in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, ranking 12th in the World All-Inclusive category. This noteworthy recognition places Coco Plum Island as the only resort in Belize to win in this category.
Coco Plum Island Resort has continually garnered positive feedback, winning a Tripadvisor award every year since 2011. This year's move from 13th to 12th place in the World All-Inclusive category, builds on a decades-long legacy of achievement. As a family-owned business, Coco Plum takes pleasure in providing a personalized, home-away-from-home experience that large hotel companies frequently fail to match.
Coco Plum Island hosts no more than 42 guests at a time, with each of the 18 private bungalows, all steps from the Caribbean Sea. A spacious three-bedroom over-water villa completes the accommodation choices on the island. The island is also available for destination weddings and complete private island buyouts. Vacation packages include essentials such as accommodations, food, local in-country transport to and from the property on arrival and departure days, incidentals and taxes, local alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks plus group snorkeling excursions to the Belize Barrier Reef.
Coco Plum Island Resort is sister property to Belizean Dreams Resort, Laru Beya Resort and Manta Island Resort, all located in southern Belize.
About the Travelers' Choice Awards: Founded in 2002, the Travelers' Choice Awards recognize best hotels worldwide based on millions of ratings and opinions from tourists. These awards are especially remarkable because they do not need an entrance fee or editorial bias, reflecting true traveler experiences and preferences.
About Tripadvisor: Tripadvisor, the world's leading travel guidance platform, helps millions of travelers make informed travel selections every month. With over a billion ratings and comments, Tripadvisor provides invaluable insights and guidance to tourists, assisting them in selecting accommodations, discovering local activities, and making the most of their trips.
