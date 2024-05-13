Coco Plum Island Resort Celebrates Prestigious Recognition in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards

This award is the direct result of great reviews and testimonials from our loyal guests, whose experiences and opinions on Tripadvisor have contributed significantly to our success. We are deeply grateful for their continual support and enthusiastic recommendations. Post this

Coco Plum Island hosts no more than 42 guests at a time, with each of the 18 private bungalows, all steps from the Caribbean Sea. A spacious three-bedroom over-water villa completes the accommodation choices on the island. The island is also available for destination weddings and complete private island buyouts. Vacation packages include essentials such as accommodations, food, local in-country transport to and from the property on arrival and departure days, incidentals and taxes, local alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks plus group snorkeling excursions to the Belize Barrier Reef.

Coco Plum Island Resort is sister property to Belizean Dreams Resort, Laru Beya Resort and Manta Island Resort, all located in southern Belize.

About the Travelers' Choice Awards: Founded in 2002, the Travelers' Choice Awards recognize best hotels worldwide based on millions of ratings and opinions from tourists. These awards are especially remarkable because they do not need an entrance fee or editorial bias, reflecting true traveler experiences and preferences.

About Tripadvisor: Tripadvisor, the world's leading travel guidance platform, helps millions of travelers make informed travel selections every month. With over a billion ratings and comments, Tripadvisor provides invaluable insights and guidance to tourists, assisting them in selecting accommodations, discovering local activities, and making the most of their trips.

