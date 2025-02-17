CocoSmile Revolutionizes Hydration with Fun, Customizable, and Durable Water Bottles for Kids

"Our goal is to make hydration fun, personalized, and eco-friendly. With CocoSmile Cups, kids can express themselves while staying healthy and reducing plastic waste." — Dustin Hufnal, CMO, CocoSmile Post this

More than just a water bottle, CocoSmile Cups allow kids to express themselves through fun and innovative designs. One of the bestsellers, the Coco Charm Cup, includes a durable carrying sleeve, lanyard, and six free charm customization options in bright colors and engaging designs. Built to withstand active lifestyles, these BPA-free, impact-resistant bottles provide a safe, eco-friendly alternative to disposable plastics. Whether at school, on the playground, or during sports activities, CocoSmile Cups make hydration effortless and enjoyable.

Built for Quality and Sustainability

CocoSmile Cups are made with premium materials sourced from Eastman in Kingsport, TN, ensuring long-lasting durability and safety. With a commitment to reducing plastic waste, CocoSmile provides families with a sustainable solution that promotes both environmental consciousness and personal wellness.

Nationwide Expansion and Retail Growth

CocoSmile is thrilled to announce its national expansion, backed by two full-fulfillment centers in Kingsport, TN, and Alpine, CA. With an ever-growing demand, the company is forging partnerships with retailers and boutiques to make CocoSmile Cups accessible to families across the U.S.

Exclusive Promotions and New Product Releases

To celebrate this milestone, CocoSmile is offering limited-time discounts, wholesale exclusivity contracts, and free shipping on its official website. Additionally, exciting new themed collections are set to launch, catering to different styles and interests, further enhancing the personalization experience.

