CocoSmile Revolutionizes Hydration with Fun, Customizable, and Durable Water Bottles for Kids

Innovative brand expands nationwide, encouraging kids to stay hydrated in style with vibrant, BPA-free, impact-resistant water bottles designed for personalization.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. and ALPINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staying hydrated has never been more exciting! CocoSmile, the pioneering brand dedicated to making hydration fun and functional, is changing the way kids drink water with its vibrant, durable, and customizable water bottles. Designed for young adventurers, CocoSmile Cups combine creativity with practicality, encouraging children to stay hydrated throughout the day.
A Game-Changer in Kids' Hydration
More than just a water bottle, CocoSmile Cups allow kids to express themselves through fun and innovative designs. One of the bestsellers, the Coco Charm Cup, includes a durable carrying sleeve, lanyard, and six free charm customization options in bright colors and engaging designs. Built to withstand active lifestyles, these BPA-free, impact-resistant bottles provide a safe, eco-friendly alternative to disposable plastics. Whether at school, on the playground, or during sports activities, CocoSmile Cups make hydration effortless and enjoyable.
Built for Quality and Sustainability
CocoSmile Cups are made with premium materials sourced from Eastman in Kingsport, TN, ensuring long-lasting durability and safety. With a commitment to reducing plastic waste, CocoSmile provides families with a sustainable solution that promotes both environmental consciousness and personal wellness.
Nationwide Expansion and Retail Growth
CocoSmile is thrilled to announce its national expansion, backed by two full-fulfillment centers in Kingsport, TN, and Alpine, CA. With an ever-growing demand, the company is forging partnerships with retailers and boutiques to make CocoSmile Cups accessible to families across the U.S.
Exclusive Promotions and New Product Releases
To celebrate this milestone, CocoSmile is offering limited-time discounts, wholesale exclusivity contracts, and free shipping on its official website. Additionally, exciting new themed collections are set to launch, catering to different styles and interests, further enhancing the personalization experience.
Media Contact
Dustin Hufnal, Cocosmile, 1 6198002588, [email protected], http://www.cocosmilecups.com
Jennifer Rhinehart, Cocosmile, 1 6198002588, [email protected], http://www.cocosmilecups.com
SOURCE Cocosmile
Share this article