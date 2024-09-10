CodaBow's New CHROMA Custom Shop Allows String Musicians to Create a Bow as Unique as They Are

"We believe every musician deserves a bow as unique as their personal musical journey" said Kai Maurud, General Manager at CodaBow. "Our new custom bows enable players to design a bow that perfectly complements their artistry and performance needs." Post this

"We believe every musician deserves a bow as unique as their personal musical journey" said Kai Maurud, General Manager at CodaBow. "Our new custom bows enable players to design a bow that perfectly complements their artistry and performance needs."

The CHROMA Custom Shop is made possible because every American-made CodaBow product is manufactured to order in the company's Winona, MN facility. The ability to keep manufacturing in-house allows the company to create each bow on demand, guaranteeing superior quality and craftsmanship.

In 2021, CodaBow introduced CHROMA, a first-of-its-kind initiative that allowed musicians to select custom paint options for the company's most popular bows. The CHROMA Custom Shop is the next evolution in CodaBow's ongoing pursuit of helping musicians express their individuality through their performance.

The CHROMA Custom Shop is now open to customers at https://www.codabow.com/pages/chroma-custom-shop.

About CodaBow:

Since pioneering the original carbon fiber bow, CodaBow's master makers and leading scientists have created award-winning bows for players of every style, station, and aspiration. Generations of players throughout the world trust their performance to CodaBow.

