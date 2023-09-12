Codacy Commits to Supporting Open-Source Creators with New Fellowship Program

"Supporting builders is part of our DNA. Through our platform, we help hundreds of thousands of developers with software insights. With Pioneers, we wanted to find new ways to help people build the future" - Codacy CEO and co-founder Jaime Jorge Tweet this

The European tech company has launched a fellowship program for open-source projects, encouraging OSS creators worldwide to apply to become "Codacy Pioneers."

"Supporting builders is part of our DNA. Through our platform, we help hundreds of thousands of developers with software insights. With Pioneers, we wanted to find new ways to help people build the future," said Codacy CEO and co-founder Jaime Jorge.

Projects selected to participate in the program will receive support from Codacy through a year-long monthly stipend, free access to an innovative tool stack, promotion, and mentorship from some of the brightest minds of today's OSS community.

The Pioneer program's confirmed mentors are Vue framework creator Evan You, Enix co-founder JIrTme Petazzoni, Prisma founder Johannes Schickling, CHAOSS community lead Ruth Ikegah, and Christoph Nakazawa, the creator of popular open-source tools like Jest, Metro, Yarn, and MooTools.

"We've tried to bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry to mentor and foster inspiration and innovation. We want to inspire talented builders and tell their stories. We want to remove friction from the process of inventing the future," Jorge added.

Applications for the Pioneers program open on September 1, 2023, and close on September 30, 2023.

Pioneers will be selected no later than October 16, 2023, by a panel of Codacy engineers and feedback from program mentors.

Founded in 2014 by former software developers Jaime Jorge and JoCo Caxaria, Codacy has helped hundreds of software companies ship quality code faster. The platform integrates with almost any development workflow and supports over 40 programming languages, providing development teams with data-driven insights into code quality, security, compliance, and team performance.

The Lisbon-based tech startup raised a $15M Series B funding round in September 2022 and has raised over $28M to date. Codacy's latest funding round was led by Bright Pixel Capital, an investment firm focused on supporting innovative digital infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions.

