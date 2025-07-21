Codacy Guardrails is now available in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

"Our customers in FinTech and E-Commerce are already using these capabilities to add a reliable AppSec layer to their AI coding workflows without piling up a backlog of code reviews and gates in their CI/CD, demonstrating the real-world value of Codacy Guardrails." Post this

"By offering Codacy Guardrails in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our AppSec and Code Quality Suite, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," says Jaime Jorge, Co-founder and CEO at Codacy. "Our customers in FinTech and E-Commerce are already using these capabilities to add a reliable AppSec layer to their AI coding workflows without piling up a backlog of code reviews and gates in their CI/CD, demonstrating the real-world value of Codacy Guardrails."

Codacy Guardrails delivers essential capabilities, including automated real-time AppSec scanning (insecure libraries and licenses, hardcoded secrets, SAST, etc.) and auto-fixes for AI-generated code, scan-as-you-type feedback for human-written code, and MCP access to the Codacy API, enabling prompt-based reporting on all security and quality metrics tracked on the Codacy cloud platform. These features enable customers not only to prevent bad code from ever being committed to Git, but also to secure legacy codebases by feeding the AI agent the necessary context to fix existing issues at scale.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about Codacy Guardrails in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-pyuvcsry2rmfw. To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About Codacy: Founded in 2012 in Lisbon, Portugal, Codacy is a leading provider of automated AppSec and Code Quality solutions, helping development teams ship trustworthy software faster. Their platform offers IDE- and Git-based automated code reviews, static analysis, and insights into security, code quality, and test coverage across numerous programming languages.

Media Contact

Mark Raihlin, Codacy, 49 1608251148, [email protected], https://www.codacy.com/

SOURCE Codacy