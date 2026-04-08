Codacy Launches AI Inventory, Giving Engineering Organizations Source-Code-Level Visibility into AI Tool Usage Across Repositories

New capability detects AI models, libraries, API keys, MCP servers, and coding tools from repository artifacts, with zero configuration required
LISBON, Portugal, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codacy, a code quality and security platform for engineering teams, today announced AI Inventory, a new capability that automatically detects and catalogs AI model and tool usage across an organization's repositories by scanning source code artifacts. AI Inventory is available now for all Codacy Business plan customers and is included in their free 14-day trial period.
The launch comes as AI coding tool adoption accelerates well ahead of organizational governance. According to Stack Overflow's 2025 Developer Survey, 84% of developers now use AI coding tools in their workflow. Yet according to Grip Security, 91% of AI tools in organizations remain unmanaged. For engineering leaders facing questions from boards, auditors, and security teams about what AI is running in their codebase, the gap between adoption and visibility represents a growing operational and compliance risk.
That risk is compounded by approaching regulatory deadlines. The EU AI Act's high-risk obligations take effect August 2, 2026, requiring organizations to demonstrate compliance with the mandatory requirements for trustworthy AI. Separately, DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) Art. 28-44 requires financial institutions in the EU to maintain a Register of Information covering ICT third-party risk, a category that now includes AI coding tools.
"We built AI Inventory because we kept hearing the same thing from engineering leaders: they know their teams are using AI tools, they just can't tell you exactly which ones, where, or how they're configured. Today that's a governance gap, in twelve months it's a compliance obligation. We want every engineering organization to have that answer before anyone comes asking for it."
— Jaime Jorge, CEO & Co-founder, Codacy
AI Inventory works by scanning repository artifacts that AI coding tools leave behind: config files such as .cursorrules and CLAUDE.md, dependency manifests referencing AI libraries, commit metadata including co-author trailers, API key references in environment variable configurations, and MCP server definitions. Detection runs automatically on connected repositories with no agents to install, no plugins to configure, and no vendor API integrations required.
The capability surfaces findings within Codacy's AI Risk Hub dashboard, organized by AI vendor, repository, team, and artifact type. Engineering leaders can see which AI models, libraries, API keys, endpoints, and coding tools are present across their organization, identify whereconfigurations are inconsistent, and use that visibility to inform standardization and procurement decisions.
AI Inventory is available today for all Codacy Business plan customers, with a temporary preview for Team plan customers until May 18th. Organizations not yet using Codacy can start a free trial to connect their repositories and see AI Inventory results immediately. For more information, visit https://www.codacy.com/ai-inventory.
About Codacy
Codacy is a code quality and security platform used by engineering teams to maintain coding standards, identify security vulnerabilities, and manage the growing complexity of AI-assisted development. For more information, visit codacy.com.
Media Contact
Mark Raihlin, Codacy, 49 1608251148, [email protected], codacy.com
SOURCE Codacy
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