Codacy Launches AI Inventory, Giving Engineering Organizations Source-Code-Level Visibility into AI Tool Usage Across Repositories

"Engineering leaders know their teams are using AI tools, they just can't tell you exactly which ones, where, or how they're configured. We want every engineering organization to have that answer before anyone comes asking for it." — Jaime Jorge, CEO & Co-founder, Codacy Post this

That risk is compounded by approaching regulatory deadlines. The EU AI Act's high-risk obligations take effect August 2, 2026, requiring organizations to demonstrate compliance with the mandatory requirements for trustworthy AI. Separately, DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) Art. 28-44 requires financial institutions in the EU to maintain a Register of Information covering ICT third-party risk, a category that now includes AI coding tools.

"We built AI Inventory because we kept hearing the same thing from engineering leaders: they know their teams are using AI tools, they just can't tell you exactly which ones, where, or how they're configured. Today that's a governance gap, in twelve months it's a compliance obligation. We want every engineering organization to have that answer before anyone comes asking for it."

— Jaime Jorge, CEO & Co-founder, Codacy

AI Inventory works by scanning repository artifacts that AI coding tools leave behind: config files such as .cursorrules and CLAUDE.md, dependency manifests referencing AI libraries, commit metadata including co-author trailers, API key references in environment variable configurations, and MCP server definitions. Detection runs automatically on connected repositories with no agents to install, no plugins to configure, and no vendor API integrations required.

The capability surfaces findings within Codacy's AI Risk Hub dashboard, organized by AI vendor, repository, team, and artifact type. Engineering leaders can see which AI models, libraries, API keys, endpoints, and coding tools are present across their organization, identify whereconfigurations are inconsistent, and use that visibility to inform standardization and procurement decisions.

AI Inventory is available today for all Codacy Business plan customers, with a temporary preview for Team plan customers until May 18th. Organizations not yet using Codacy can start a free trial to connect their repositories and see AI Inventory results immediately. For more information, visit https://www.codacy.com/ai-inventory.

About Codacy

Codacy is a code quality and security platform used by engineering teams to maintain coding standards, identify security vulnerabilities, and manage the growing complexity of AI-assisted development. For more information, visit codacy.com.

Media Contact

Mark Raihlin, Codacy, 49 1608251148, [email protected], codacy.com

SOURCE Codacy