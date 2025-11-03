Codacy Launches Free AI Coding Risk Assessment to Benchmark AI Security and Compliance Posture

"After speaking with leading AI industry figures, we observed a need for a unified, data-backed resource. That's why we created this benchmark. It helps companies identify where they stand, compare themselves to the market, and take concrete, actionable steps to leverage AI at scale." Post this

Policy and Governance;

Security and Risk Management;

Culture and Training.

Unlike generalized "state of" reports, the resulting data is immediately personalized. By contributing, every respondent receives a tailored industry benchmark that allows them to see exactly how their company's practices compare to others in the industry, alongside an AI Governance and Security checklist to address gaps.

"After speaking with leading AI industry figures, including the teams behind Microsoft's Copilot, Lovable and Windsurf, we observed a need for a unified, data-backed resource," said Jaime Jorge, CEO and Co-founder of Codacy. "That's why we created this benchmark. It helps companies identify where they stand, compare themselves to the market, and take concrete, actionable steps to leverage AI at scale."

To participate in the survey and access the AI Governance Checklist and benchmark data, visit: https://ai-risk.codacy.com/

Codacy is a leading platform for end-to-end AppSec and Code Quality automation, supporting 15,000 organizations and 200,000 developers worldwide. Codacy's proprietary IDE plugin, Guardrails, automatically repairs security and quality violations in AI-generated code before it is even viewed by the user, allowing organizations to enforce compliance from the moment of code inception.

Mark Raihlin, Codacy, 351 +351965914953, [email protected], codacy.com

