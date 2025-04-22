Codacy Launches Guardrails to Secure AI-Generated Code from the Start

"Development teams everywhere are silently worrying that speed will eventually come at high costs. This will be one of the largest problems our industry will face — massive security breaches and enormous quality overheads because of the speed at which the world is expected to turn." Post this

"AI has intertwined itself with software development. In every phase, developers are being enhanced and assisted in producing software faster," said Jaime Jorge, CEO and Co-founder of Codacy. "But moving fast is not good enough. Developers must ensure the software they build is secure and maintainable—or risk future security breaches and accumulating dangerous technical debt."

Codacy Guardrails is the first solution of its kind that integrates directly with AI coding assistants—such as Cursor, Windsurf, and GitHub Copilot—to enforce coding standards and prevent non-compliant code from being generated in the first place.

Built on Codacy's SOC2-compliant platform, Codacy Guardrails empowers teams to define their own secure development policies and apply them across every AI-generated prompt.

"Development teams everywhere are silently worrying that speed will eventually come at high costs down the line," said Jorge. "This will be one of the largest problems our industry will face in the next decade — massive security breaches and enormous quality overheads because of the speed at which the world is expected to turn."

With Codacy Guardrails, AI-assisted tools gain full access to the security and quality context of a team's codebase. At the core of the product is the Codacy MCP server, which connects development environments to the organization's code standards. This gives LLMs the ability to reason about policies, flag or fix issues in real time, and deliver code that's compliant by default.

"We've empowered the most powerful AI assistants: the ones that collaborate with you developing software," Jorge added. "This is a first step — Guardrails is a journey, and we're building a foundation that will make secure, high-quality software development the default, not the exception."

Guardrails integrates with popular IDEs like Cursor AI and Windsurf as well as VSCode and IntelliJ through Codacy's plugin, allowing developers to apply guardrails directly within their existing workflows.

