Codal Achieves Advanced Tier Services Status Within the AWS Partner Network

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codal, a design and development consultancy headquartered in Chicago, is proud to announce that it has achieved its elevation to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). This achievement validates Codal's credentials to deliver cloud-centric digital transformation solutions for their clients using AWS.

The AWS Advanced Tier Services status is awarded to organizations that are proven to leverage skilled teams of certified technical professionals, demonstrate expertise in AWS, and provide exceptional customer experiences.

With a relationship going back to 2016, Codal's team of AWS-certified professionals consistently provide a variety of solutions to meet customer needs using AWS products in professional, consultative, and managed service offerings.

The company's solutions have been instrumental in helping enterprise companies across various industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services, Legal/Insurance, Agriculture, and Government to securely implement and scale their digital initiatives.

"Reaching AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status is a true testament to the growth and evolution of our relationship with AWS. We have made the strategic decision to advance our relationship with AWS and look forward to delivering innovative digital solutions for our clients together," said Keval Baxi, CEO.

As an APN member, Codal joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

About Codal

Codal is an award-winning design and development consultancy that helps enterprise organizations solve complex problems and accelerate growth through elegant, data-driven digital solutions. Their areas of expertise include cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, data analytics, performance optimization, eCommerce, experience design, and product strategy. With a global team of the world's best designers, developers, engineers, analysts, product managers, and strategists, along with an extensive partnership network of industry-leading technology providers, Codal delivers impactful solutions that help organizations drive operational efficiencies, grow their customer base, and scale for the future.

