Codal Announces a Corporate Brand Refresh to Support Its Accelerated Growth

Codal has revealed a new brand identity as part of an extensive brand refresh.

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codal, a design and development consultancy headquartered in Chicago, has unveiled a new brand identity to reflect the company's transformative work over the past 15 years, along with its vision for the future of technology consulting.

With refreshed colors, typography, messaging, and other brand elements, this new look and feel represents a commitment to people, innovation and evolution. By recruiting world-class talent and partnering with industry-leading technology providers, Codal has the resources and expertise to help organizations create better experiences for their customers and employees, as well as redefine the standards of their industry.

"We're incredibly proud of how far we've come since 2009. Our team's hard work shines through the results we've delivered to our clients. And none of it would be possible without the culture of intense creativity and collaboration we've built here." - Keval Baxi, CEO

Today, Codal's global brand presence encompasses:

200+ employees

4 offices across the US, UK, India , and Canada

, and 75+ partnerships

200+ clients

This brand refresh includes a beautiful new website, where you can learn about Codal's various areas of expertise, explore customer case studies across a wide range of industries, read insightful articles written by real tech experts, and get started on your next big project.

"Our office in Ahmedabad just celebrated its 10 year anniversary, we're coming up on 15 years in our Chicago office, we recently joined the MACH Alliance, we've won some major new awards, and we're getting ready to go live with some amazing new projects. It's truly a very exciting time for us. We're entering this next phase with a brand refresh that solidifies our story and mission." - Matthew Gierut, COO

To learn more about how Codal helps organizations accelerate growth, head on over to their new website and get in touch with a member of their team today!

About Codal

Codal is an award-winning design and development consultancy that helps enterprise organizations solve complex problems and accelerate growth through elegant, data-driven digital solutions. Their areas of expertise include eCommerce, experience design, product strategy, data analytics, performance optimization, cloud architecture, and artificial intelligence. With a global team of the world's best designers, developers, engineers, analysts, product managers, and strategists, along with an extensive partnership network of industry-leading technology providers, Codal delivers impactful solutions that help organizations drive operational efficiencies, grow their customer base, and scale for the future.

Media Contact

Inga Finneke, Codal, 1 (312) 219-8691, [email protected], Codal.com

SOURCE Codal