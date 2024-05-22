Codal Joins the MACH Alliance as a Certified Boutique Systems Integrator

Codal is proud to have recently joined the MACH Alliance as a Certified Boutique Systems Integrator (SI).

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codal is proud to have recently joined the MACH Alliance as a Certified Boutique Systems Integrator (SI). As a SI, Codal has the technical expertise and resources to evaluate, implement, and optimize a wide range of MACH solutions for businesses seeking to drive operational efficiency and enhance their customer experience.

"Codal's work demonstrates their commitment to MACH principles across various industries, especially in eCommerce. Their addition highlights the increasing acceptance and implementation of MACH technologies among online merchants, from clothing retailers, to ski resorts, and beyond. We can't wait to see what they do next!" - Holly Hall, Managing Director, MACH Alliance

MACH represents a new approach to the enterprise tech stack. Guided by microservices-based, API-driven, cloud-native, and headless (MACH) design principles, this composable architecture empowers tech teams to modernize outdated legacy systems with today's best-in-breed tools, as well as manage, scale, and plug in new tools based on ever-changing market trends and business requirements.

"Codal is thrilled to be a part of the MACH Alliance's mission to redefine industry standards and future-proof enterprise technology. Having executed a wide range of modernization initiatives for our clients, including migrating from monolithic to composable architectures, we've seen firsthand the power of MACH certified ISVs. When we follow MACH principles, the possibilities are endless." - Keval Baxi, CEO, Codal

Codal regularly collaborates with a number of MACH Independent Software Tech Vendors (ISVs) such as BigCommerce, Stripe, Bloomreach, Salsify, Vercel, Contentful, and Adyen—leveraging these technologies to build composable tech stacks for brands like GOREWEAR, Cocktail Courier, Cosori, Mt. Hood Meadows, and more.

Many business stakeholders understand the value of moving away from traditional, monolithic tech stacks to more composable solutions, but they lack the in-house resources to get started. That's where a SI like Codal comes in. Codal helps businesses:

Audit the technological infrastructure to identify opportunities for greater composability.

Determine whether to update legacy tools and workflows with off-the-shelf SaaS products or a homegrown solution.

Evaluate and recommend third-party tools based on the business' unique goals, technical requirements, timeline, and budget.

Execute the migration from legacy systems to MACH solutions, while assisting with change management through documentation and training on new tools and processes.

Develop custom APIs, middleware solutions, and data pipelines to ensure a smooth flow of data across the organization.

Provide ongoing maintenance and support for MACH solutions.

About Codal

Codal is an award-winning design and development consultancy that helps enterprise organizations solve complex problems and accelerate growth through elegant, data-driven digital solutions. Our areas of expertise include eCommerce, experience design, product strategy, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. With a global team of the world's best designers, developers, engineers, analysts, product managers, and strategists, along with an extensive partnership network of industry-leading technology providers, we've got the knowledge, experience, and resources to deliver impactful solutions that help our clients drive operational efficiencies, grow their customer base, and scale for the future.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a non-profit industry body of technology experts, providing resources and guidance for companies as they migrate from their legacy systems to a composable technological infrastructure. The MACH Certification program identifies best-in-class tools and services to help businesses future-proof their operations and customer experience. Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless (MACH) solutions are the new industry tech standard.

