Code Blue Computing Selected as Finalist for Colorado Companies to Watch Award

Code Blue Computing Nominated Among Dynamic Businesses in Colorado's Prestigious Companies to Watch Awards

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Code Blue Computing announced today that it has been selected as a Finalist for Colorado Companies to Watch! The awards program recognizes growing businesses that are making immense strides in the Colorado economy.

"As a family-owned business being recognized by the Colorado Companies to Watch organization is an incredible honor and speaks to our company culture and our entire team's drive and commitment," said Jeri Morgan, President of Code Blue Computing. "We are committed to our clients and providing value to their organizations, which is why this recognition means so much to us," continues Jeri Morgan.

Since its founding in 2010, Code Blue Computing has become an integral part of the local business community. Code Blue Computing, which is headquartered in Broomfield has made a positive impact on the community through their Mission Possible initiative. The Code Blue Computing team remains on the cutting edge of Cyber Security and technology and continues to serve its clients with excellence.

"We are humbled and honored to be included among other up-and-coming companies in Colorado and are looking forward to the Finalist Reception and Expo in April," says William Morgan, CTO of Code Blue Computing. "We want to thank our amazing team who through their hard work and dedication helped us get here!" continues William Morgan.

"Colorado Companies to Watch celebrates the business leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and economic growth in our state," said Matt Frary, the Board Chair of Colorado Companies to Watch. "The companies selected as finalists demonstrate a commitment to creating jobs, investing in their communities, and finding creative solutions to the challenges facing their industries. We're proud to recognize them for their efforts and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the Finalist Reception and Expo," continues Frary.

The Finalist Reception and Expo features a forum of speakers, networking opportunities, and the recognition of finalists in front of an audience of 300 people. The event takes place April 18th, 2024, at the Geotech Environmental Equipment in Denver.

Since 2009, Colorado Companies to Watch has honored the critical, yet often overlooked, second-stage companies from across the state for their undeniable impact on our communities.

For more information about Colorado Companies to Watch and the other finalists, please visit https://coloradocompaniestowatch.org/ For more information about Code Blue Computing and their range of IT services, please visit https://codebluecomputing.com.

About Code Blue Computing

Founded in 2010, Code Blue Computing is a local, family-owned company that serves businesses throughout Colorado. Their team has extensive experience and a true commitment to service. Providing IT Support, Help Desk, and Cyber Security services to businesses across many different industries.

About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado's second-stage companies represent high-performing and innovative companies, crossing every industry sector and region in the state, of which provide thousands of high-quality jobs and contributes billions of dollars back to our local economies. Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) certifies and spotlights the important contributions they make. To date, we have celebrated close to 700 companies, resulting in a $5.8 billion economic impact on Colorado's economy.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation, initiated the program in 2009 along with valuable sponsors, key drivers, community and supporting partners, and volunteers from throughout Colorado. Today, CCTW encourages the collaboration and advancement of our alumni network and aligns strategic partnerships and alliances by leveraging valuable resources to support and nurture the growth of our alumni and their businesses.

Media Contact

Jeri Morgan, Code Blue Computing, 720-746-9763, [email protected], https://codebluecomputing.com

SOURCE Code Blue Computing