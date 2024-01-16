Code Ninjas Announces Second Installment of Prodigy Program with Sky Elements

Educating our youth in coding provides them with the critical skills and self-esteem to become the innovators of tomorrow. Post this

"Educating our youth in coding provides them with the critical skills and self-esteem to become the innovators of tomorrow," said Matt Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer of Code Ninjas. "We are thrilled to partner with Sky Elements for this year's Prodigy Program to teach kids new skills that will help unlock their potential and future opportunities, while having a lot of fun with drones."

This year's winning Ninjas will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the Sky Elements headquarters in Dallas, TX on March 16, 2024 for the unique chance to learn, fly and help design a drone show.

Sky Elements is the leader in producing captivating drone light shows that immerse audiences and skyrocket brand awareness. Kids will learn the basics of how drone show pilots control hundreds of drones from a single computer, and begin to understand the complexities of networking technology.

"Sky Elements is thrilled to join forces with Code Ninjas in the Prodigy Program, igniting the creativity in young minds. Our passion for drone shows aligns seamlessly with the program's goal of empowering future innovators. Not only does our team love flying exciting drone light shows but also educating groups of all ages on their potential. Together, our teams will offer a behind-the-scenes experience that not only educates but sparks the imagination of tomorrow's leaders. We're excited to welcome the winning Ninjas to the Sky Elements headquarters, where they will help co-create their very own drone show," said Preston Ward, Chief Pilot of Sky Elements.

Applications for the Prodigy Program are now open and being accepted through February 24, 2024. The winners will be announced March 2, 2024. For additional information and to apply, visit: https://forms.codeninjas.com/prodigyskyelements

About Code Ninjas

Code Ninjas is the world's largest and fastest-growing kids' coding franchise with hundreds of locations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Houston, TX. Its game-based curriculum fuels creativity, and critical thinking skills, and prepares children for success and fun in the tech-driven world. Kids learn to code while building their own video games. For additional information, visit codeninjas.com.

About Sky Elements

Sky Elements is the leader in producing captivating drone light shows that immerse audiences and skyrocket brand awareness. Every step of the way, we put accuracy, execution, and compliance first. For additional information, visit skyelementsdrones.com.

