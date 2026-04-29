Code Ninjas Becomes First and Only Kids' Coding School Franchise to Earn The Prestigious ISTE Seal of Approval

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) recognizes programs that follow rigorous standards and are deemed to meet the highest standards in educational technology.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise for kids, announced it has been awarded the prestigious ISTE Seal of Approval for its IMPACT curriculum, becoming the first and only after-school program in the nation to receive this distinction.

The ISTE Seal of Approval, granted by the International Society for Technology in Education, is a rigorous validation program that recognizes select high-quality educational solutions, reviewed by an expert committee across 40 quality indicators. Code Ninjas' IMPACT curriculum (grades 3–5) was recognized for its alignment with ISTE Standards, practical usability and ability to support effective digital pedagogy in real-world learning environments.

"We are incredibly proud of our IMPACT curriculum, receiving the Seal of Approval for Curriculum from ISTE. We sincerely appreciate our team members who developed it and our franchisees and Ninjas (students) who used it to help us make IMPACT the high-quality curriculum it is. We are also grateful for the opportunity to partner more closely with ISTE through the Seal process. The future looks bright! Code Ninjas stands ready to support more schools and help more Ninjas discover a love for coding and game development through IMPACT."

With more than 350 locations across four countries, Code Ninjas offers a scalable, in-center learning model where kids ages 5–17 learn coding, robotics, and foundational AI concepts by building their own video games. In addition to technical skills, students develop critical soft skills such as problem-solving, creativity, collaboration, and resilience, preparing them for success both in and beyond the classroom. This achievement underscores Code Ninjas' IMPACT curriculum as a highly effective program for modern-day teaching and learning.

"This is a significant milestone not just for Code Ninjas, but for the future of STEM education at the community level," said Navin Gurnaney, CEO of Code Ninjas. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team, franchisees, and students, and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging coding education that inspires the next generation of innovators."

Schools are invited to partner with Code Ninjas to bring engaging, proven coding programs to their students and inspire the next generation of innovators. For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

Media Contact

Mariana Anchante, Jive PR + Digital, 1 7024720489, [email protected], https://jiveprdigital.com/

SOURCE Code Ninjas