Code Ocean Introduces New Offering for Academic Research Labs

"Code Ocean is now making many of the features that were previously associated only with our enterprise platform available to university academic labs free of charge, in order to support better collaboration within the research sector," said Simon Adar, Co-founder and CEO, Code Ocean. Tweet this

With its new academic offering, Code Ocean is extending its support for academia beyond its existing Open Science Library by providing the very first complete system of record for reproducible science to the academic community. University research labs will now be able to do more than publish – they will also be able to import and build upon data and other critical information from computational research performed by other teams and institutions, and will have greatly enhanced capabilities, including collaboration, data analysis, and the ability to store their data in a cloud-based service.

"The global scientific endeavor continuously builds upon state-of-the-art work from public and private research," said Simon Adar, Co-founder and CEO, Code Ocean. "Code Ocean is now making many of the features that were previously associated only with our enterprise platform available to university academic labs free of charge, in order to support better collaboration within the research sector. This offering will dramatically improve the traceability and reproducibility of computational science across academia."

Code Ocean's Enterprise platform enables biotech and pharma companies to advance their private research by leveraging OSL research code and data that has been previously published on the platform. This new offering for academic labs will close the gap for academic labs with limited budgets, by enabling them to participate in the full cycle of publishing and reusing the latest and greatest scientific discoveries. The Code Ocean Academic offering is free of charge for academic labs to self-install and maintain with available online documentation. Advanced support and maintenance are available as an add-on service at a reduced cost but are not required to successfully use the Code Ocean platform. Academic Labs will need to create their own arrangement with cloud-based services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

"We welcome Code Ocean's new academic offering as an open science environment for universities to share and collaborate on one another's work," said David Feng, Director of Scientific Computing, Allen Institute for Neural Dynamics. "This is a win-win for the entire industry, and will help us to further the mission."

For more information about Code Ocean, please visit codeocean.com/contact.

About Code Ocean

Code Ocean solves the problem of creative chaos in scientific discoveries. It's your digital lab for faster, trusted computational science — the first and only integrated science library and workbench that guarantees reproducibility and speeds up discovery. Bringing together decision-makers, research IT, coding, and domain scientists in one shared, collaborative space, it provides a single pane of glass delivering end-to-end visibility, traceability, and reusability. Code Ocean keeps all your data, results, development environments, pipelines, AI/ML, no-code applications, and visualizations in one place as connected data products.

For more information, please visit www.codeocean.com.

Media Contact

Cynthia Breslau, Code Ocean, 1 (215) 460-8344, [email protected], https://codeocean.com/

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 1 (415) 260-6094, [email protected], https://www.heliumcommunications.net/

SOURCE Code Ocean