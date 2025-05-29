Code Red Safety to Expand Rental Offerings with Industrial Scientific in $1 Million Deal

"Industrial Scientific's wireless gas detection platform allows us the ability to deliver a custom value-added service to our clients for both turnaround and day to day maintenance activities." - Justin Massengale, vice president, strategic services, Code Red Safety. Post this

The Radius BZ1 is an area gas monitor that allows users to detect and monitor up to seven hazards simultaneously across a site while being able to share alarms to ensure the right level of response when workers are exposed to those dangers. Its all-weather sensor options and ability to detect gases across a 360-degree path also ensure more accurate detection.

"At Code Red Safety, we have always dedicated ourselves to providing services that keep workers safe and projects on schedule. We know that one of the best ways to provide safety solutions to the industry is through our partnerships, and Industrial Scientific's mission could not be better aligned with ours," says Justin Massengale, vice president, strategic services, Code Red Safety. "Their wireless gas detection platform allows us the ability to deliver a custom value-added service to our clients for both turnaround and day to day maintenance activities."

Industrial Scientific and Code Red Safety have worked together to help end-users across industries like petrochemical, oil and gas, and paper manufacturing, among others for over a decade. This recent partnership represents a continuation of both companies' commitments to safety and ensuring all workers are part of a safer, more productive environment.

"We want to thank Code Red Safety for continuing to trust and partner with Industrial Scientific and providing industry-leading safety solutions to these hazardous industries," says Lisa Mork Davis, sales director, Industrial Scientific. "We hope that by equipping their rental fleet with these additional personal and area monitors this turnaround season will make it easier to manage for multiple safety teams and contractors in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries."

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.

