CODE Technology Selected for AAOS' PROMs Vendor Program

"We assure AAOS members of our unwavering commitment to excellence in PROM data collection and utilization. We work with many of the largest health systems and private orthopaedic practices and have learned that software alone is not the answer." Post this

"We assure AAOS members of our unwavering commitment to excellence in PROM data collection and utilization. We work with many of the largest health systems and private orthopaedic practices and have learned that software alone is not the answer. It's our commitment to dedicated service and our comprehensive approach that really sets us apart in advancing smarter medicine with patient-reported outcomes. By going beyond just collecting information, we're helping organizations integrate PROs into clinical practice to personalize healthcare decisions and truly improve patient outcomes." - Breanna Cunningham, CEO and Founder of CODE Technology

Since the AAOS Registry Program's inception in 2017, CODE has actively supported it, simplifying data import and patient consent processes. To date, CODE Technology has contributed over 82,000 procedures and 50,000 PROMs to AAOS registries, averaging 2,800 procedures and 2,456 PROMs monthly. CODE Technology participates in the American Joint Replacement Registry, the Shoulder & Elbow Registry, and the American Spine Registry, an unprecedented partnership between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the AAOS.

"Finding the right technology vendor who can help ease the burden of collecting patient-reported outcome data is vital, but often complicated," said Kurt P. Spindler, MD, FAAOS, AAOS PROMs workgroup chair. "We are pleased to welcome CODE Technology into AAOS' circle of featured PROMs vendors and look forward to further assisting and educating AAOS members with the PROMs implementation process."

CODE Technology has developed a 'Top 10 Questions To Ask PRO Vendors' guide to facilitate insightful discussions as organizations evaluate PRO vendors. These questions are tailored to help you understand the implementation process, clarify costs (in terms of time and money), and grasp the specific contributions a vendor can make toward achieving your PRO data collection goals.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, AAOS is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About CODE Technology

CODE Technology is a patient-reported outcome solution whose service and software mix helps private practices and hospital systems collect and utilize outcome data. Backed with high-quality benchmarking intelligence, healthcare movers-and-shakers can push forward the shared decision-making movement and evolve the use of PROs past research tools and into a clinical care asset. Most importantly, CODE has dedicated Account Managers who handle 100% of the day-to-day maintenance of your PRO program; handling the enrollment, collection, patient communication, reporting, anomaly reports and more. To sum it up, CODE is a partnership that can help you achieve what software alone simply cannot. Learn more about the AAOS and CODE partnership here.

[1] AAOS does not, directly or indirectly, endorse PROMs Vendor Program companies or any products or services offered by PROMs Vendor Program featured companies.

Media Contact

Melissa Boyles, CODE Technology, 1 (888) 776-2838, [email protected], https://codetechnology.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CODE Technology