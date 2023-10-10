CodeCombat Worlds Launches on Roblox to Empower Everyone to Become a Creator

"Few people are able to learn coding on their own and create immersive experiences," said Nick Winter, CodeCombat CEO, "with CodeCombat Worlds, we're opening it up to everyone, making it as easy to create as it is to play, and enabling a new generation to learn and create on Roblox." Tweet this

"Empowering everyone to become a creator lies at the heart of our mission," said Nick Winter, CodeCombat CEO. "Few people are able to learn coding on their own and create immersive experiences. With CodeCombat Worlds, we're opening it up to everyone, making it as easy to create as it is to play, and enabling a new generation to learn and create on Roblox."

Three modes allow users to explore, code, and create in CodeCombat Worlds. The playable learning levels teach the fundamentals of coding in Luau, the foundational programming language of game development on Roblox. Encouraging coding practice and experimentation, visitors freely explore the overworld with friends and program their pets to interact with the world around them. After building just a small amount of coding knowledge, users will create their own experiences in creative mode, which features a suite of acceleration tools to empower anyone to build their own Roblox experience in-game. A new GPT-4-powered Code It For Me feature supercharges creator power, far beyond their current technical knowledge. Creators can share their experiences within CodeCombat Worlds and auto-sync their experiences to Roblox Studio for publishing via a plugin, maintaining Studio compatibility.

By tapping into the immense creative and social power of Roblox, CodeCombat Worlds enables users across the globe to collaborate, create, and learn with peers in a safe and supportive environment.

CodeCombat Inc., an innovator in game-based coding education, creates play experiences to make computer science engaging and accessible to all. Since 2013, the mission-driven developer's hit web games have taught over 20 million learners how to code and empowered 140,000 educators to teach computer science in over 13,000 schools. The growing portfolio of education solutions feature:

CodeCombat: A game-based computer science curriculum that features web development, game development and an endorsed AP CSP program.

Ozaria: An enchanting narrative coding adventure that establishes the fundamentals of computer science.

AI League Esports: An epic esports platform that encourages competitive programming in a game-based environment.

CodeCombat Worlds: Developed in partnership with Roblox Education, a next-gen experience that accelerates coding abilities to create Roblox games.

AI HackStack: A new generative AI companion tool specifically crafted for those new to AI, that combines the guidance and guardrails young learners need with the power and performance of all the best AI tools available.

Brehan Maul, CodeCombat Inc., 1 (833) 488-8383, [email protected], https://codecombat.com/

