CodeMonkey Expands Offerings with New High School Coding Courses, Now Providing a Complete K-12 Computer Science Curriculum

CodeMonkey now offers a comprehensive K–12 computer science curriculum, empowering students at every grade level with the skills needed for the digital future. Post this

The new high school program introduces students to essential programming languages and concepts, including Python, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. In addition to mastering foundational languages, students will engage in basic game and web development, explore introductory artificial intelligence, and if looking to continue in the world of computer science, prepare for the AP Computer Science Principles (AP CSP) exam.

Designed with both students and educators in mind, the high school courses offer interactive challenges, real-world projects, and teacher-friendly resources to make computer science accessible and engaging for all.

With this launch, CodeMonkey reinforces its mission to make coding education fun, intuitive, and impactful, one student at a time.

About CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey is a leading, fun and intuitive K-12 Computer Science and Digital Literacy Curriculum for kids. Through game-based & project-based courses, students as young as 5 use programming to solve scaffolded puzzles and build their own games. CodeMonkey does not require prior coding experience to teach and is designed for school and home-use.

CodeMonkey helps students as young as 5 to learn coding, typing, digital literacy & AI to better equip them with much needed tools to navigate the digital world.

