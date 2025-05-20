CodeMonkey Introduces GamifiedK-8 Typing Curriculum to Empower Digital Learners

CodeMonkey, a leading platform in computer science education for kids, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a brand-new K–8 Typing Curriculum. Fully available for 2025–2026 school year.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CodeMonkey, a leading platform in computer science education for kids, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a brand-new K–8 Typing Curriculum. Designed to build essential keyboarding skills, this innovative program teaches students how to type efficiently through a series of fun, interactive, and gamified lessons.

Built with CodeMonkey's proven approach to engaging digital learning, the Typing Curriculum is tailored specifically for young learners in kindergarten through 8th grade.