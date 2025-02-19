CodeMonkey Launches Comprehensive Digital Literacy Curriculum for K-8 Students

CodeMonkey's new curriculum is specifically designed to equip young learners with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the digital landscape safely and effectively. Post this

In today's technology-driven world, digital literacy has become a fundamental skill for students. CodeMonkey's new curriculum is specifically designed to equip young learners with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the digital landscape safely and effectively. Through a structured, age-appropriate learning pathway, students will explore critical topics such as:

Understanding Computers & the Internet – How computers and the internet work, including hardware, software, and connectivity basics.

Online Safety & Privacy – The importance of secure passwords, recognizing scams, and protecting personal information online.

Responsible Digital Citizenship – Ethical behavior, digital etiquette, and strategies to combat cyberbullying.

Media Literacy & Critical Thinking – Identifying reliable online sources, avoiding misinformation, and developing critical thinking skills.

By engaging students in interactive, gamified lessons, CodeMonkey makes learning about digital literacy both fun and accessible and ensures that students receive high-quality education in preparation for the digital future.

Mastering Keyboarding with 100+ Typing Lessons

In addition to digital literacy and safety, the new curriculum places a strong emphasis on typing proficiency. With over 100 typing lessons, students will develop proper keyboarding techniques, improving their typing speed and accuracy—a critical skill for success in the modern classroom and beyond. Through engaging and adaptive typing exercises, students will gain confidence in their ability to efficiently use digital tools.

About CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey is a leading platform in computer science education for kids, providing award-winning courses that introduce students to digital literacy, ai and real programming languages like CoffeeScript and Python. From schools to after-school programs and at-home learning, CodeMonkey offers a robust curriculum that makes computer science accessible and fun for students worldwide.

