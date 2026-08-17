CodeMonkey Launches Free 3rd Grade Science Curriculum for the 2026-2027 School Year

With this launch, we're extending the same philosophy that's driven our coding curriculum: learning by experimenting through self-paced, game-based courses that are easy for teachers to roll out, monitor progress, and measure clear learning outcomes. Post this

"We believe every student deserves the chance to explore science in a way that's engaging, hands-on, and easy for teachers to bring into their classrooms," said Jonathan Schor, CEO of CodeMonkey. "With this launch, we're extending the same philosophy that's driven our coding curriculum: learning by experimenting through self-paced, game-based courses that are easy for teachers to roll out, monitor progress, and measure clear learning outcomes."

Curriculum Highlights

The CodeMonkey 3rd Grade Science curriculum includes four courses, each aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS):

Force and Interactions: exploring pushes, pulls, friction, and magnetism

Relationships in Ecosystems: covering food webs, adaptations, and human impact

Life Cycles and Traits: examining inherited traits and life cycles of plants and animals

Weather and Climate: investigating weather patterns, climate zones, and forecasting

Each lesson combines instructional slides, interactive games, and review questions, with some lessons featuring virtual labs that let students predict, test, and observe outcomes firsthand. Every course concludes with a printable 15-question assessment, giving teachers a clear way to evaluate student understanding.

Built for Teachers, Free for Schools

Getting started is simple: teachers submit a request and receive a link to share directly with their students - no additional setup required. For educators who want deeper insight into student learning, CodeMonkey also offers optional access to the teacher dashboard with progress tracking, classroom management tools, and additional teacher resources, available by request.

Access is free for schools for the full 2026–2027 school year, reflecting CodeMonkey's ongoing commitment to making high-quality, standards-aligned education accessible to classrooms everywhere.

A Pilot Year, Built Around Feedback

The 3rd Grade Science curriculum marks CodeMonkey's first step into science education, launched as a pilot program. The company chose to begin with a single grade level offered entirely free for the year, so it could gather direct feedback from teachers and students in real classrooms. Insights from this pilot year will shape the expansion of the science curriculum to additional grade levels in the future.

"Starting with only one grade lets us learn directly from the classrooms using it before we scale," said Jonathan Schor, CEO. "Making it free removes any barrier to that feedback: we want as many teachers and students as possible to help us shape what comes next."

Availability

The CodeMonkey 3rd Grade Science curriculum is available now. Teachers and schools can request access at https://www.codemonkey.com/courses/3rd-grade-science/.

About CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey is an award-winning learning platform dedicated to making computer science and STEM education engaging, accessible, and effective for students of all ages. Trusted by educators worldwide, CodeMonkey combines hands-on, self-paced learning with a comprehensive library of activities designed to support both new and experienced teachers in the classroom.

Media Contact

Vitaly Tev, CodeMonkey Studios Ltd., 1 (888) 299- 3294, [email protected], https://www.codemonkey.com/

SOURCE CodeMonkey Studios Ltd.