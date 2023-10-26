CodeMonkey unveils exciting New AI Mini-Course for Kids

AI pose detection is a key component of computer vision and machine learning. The applications of pose detection are vast and include human activity recognition, sports analytics, gesture control, and more. Post this

The one-hour "AI is a Hoot" mini-course invites young coders to explore the realm of AI and pose detection through an engaging and interactive experience. In this Game Builder course by CodeMonkey, students are tasked with training an AI model to recognize various poses using their webcam. This cutting-edge technology leverages the distances between key points on the body to detect and respond to different poses.

The course begins with students capturing their own poses, which are then recorded and fed into the AI model's datasets. The result? A playful, hands-on learning experience that lets children train the AI model and ultimately control the actions of an adorable game character - an owl.

"AI is a Hoot" boasts three fantastic poses for students to teach their AI creation: squat, stand, and arms up. As they capture these poses, the owl character responds dynamically. When they squat, the owl shrinks down; standing tall makes it grow back to its charming self, and raising hands high in the air prompts the owl to spring into action with a joyful leap. It's a fun and educational adventure.

One of the primary concerns for parents when it comes to using webcams is the privacy of their children. CodeMonkey assures that children's privacy is of utmost importance, and their commitment to safeguarding it is unwavering. When a child uses the AI widget in the course, images are turned into vectors, and no images are collected or stored, ensuring the security of young learners.

Pose detection, a fundamental concept introduced in this mini-course, involves training an AI model to classify different poses. This field is commonly referred to as pose estimation or pose classification and is a key component of computer vision and machine learning. The applications of pose detection are vast and include human activity recognition, sports analytics, gesture control, and more.

CodeMonkey is proud to offer "AI is a Hoot, Pose Detection" as a unique and fun way for students to explore the fascinating world of AI, and it's an ideal opportunity for students to participate in the Global Hour of Code week-long event. Get ready to have a hoot of a time and unlock the potential of AI with CodeMonkey!

