CodeMonkey's "AI Is a Hoot" course is part of the 2025's Hour of AI, A Free and Fun AI-Driven Learning Experience for Kids

In AI Is a Hoot, learners use their webcam to train an AI model to recognize three distinct poses, squat, stand, and arms up, which in turn control the behavior of a virtual owl. Pose detection is achieved by computing the relative positions of key points on the body such as eyes, elbows and knees and converting them into vectors that become the training inputs for the AI model.

No login is required to experience the course, and CodeMonkey emphasizes that no webcam images are stored: they are converted immediately into vectors so that student privacy is preserved.

Why Hour of AI?

Over the past few years, artificial intelligence has transitioned from a niche topic to a central pillar across industries, including education. With generative AI, intelligent tutoring systems, and automated assessment tools now part of many classrooms, introducing young learners to basic AI concepts is more relevant than ever. By rebranding this year's initiative as Hour of AI, the global Hour of Code movement acknowledges that AI is no longer the frontier, it's the present.

CodeMonkey's AI Is a Hoot offers a perfect entry point for students in grades 4 and up to experiment with AI in a low-stakes, fun environment. Teachers and students worldwide can participate without paying any fees or needing specialized hardware. All you need is a computer or tablet with a webcam and internet access. AI is a Hoot also serves as a gateway to deeper AI and coding content within CodeMonkey's broader curriculum for schools and home learners alike.

To access AI is a Hoot simply click on this link.

