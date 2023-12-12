CodersTrust Earns Recognition Among Top 100 EdTech Companies in South Asia

This acknowledgment coincides with CodersTrust's triple-digit growth phase and serves as validation for our potential and impact in skill development, especially for youth, women, and underprivileged communities globally, said Aziz Ahmad Post this

Since its inception in 2014, CodersTrust has provided training to over 90,000 youth and professionals across 15+ countries, focusing on in-demand skills for the Digital Economy. Notably, 30% of the beneficiaries are women. Renowned global and local organizations such as the Government of Bangladesh-GoB, World Bank, UNDP, WFP, DANIDA, Rockefeller Foundation, Save the Children, Porticus, BRAC, PKSF, iDE, CARE and GrameenPhone trust CodersTrust for skill-oriented training and workforce development.

About CodersTrust

CodersTrust is an EdTech-based global digital workforce development and skill-oriented education provider currently serving over 90,000 learners and professionals in 15+ countries. CodersTrust mission is to transform underprivileged, disadvantaged, and marginalized communities - especially youth and women - with career skills for the Digital Economy and connect them with work opportunities to enable financial independence and economic growth at a global scale. CodersTrust has developed a sustainable and scalable market-based model for providing skill-focused training to millions of youths worldwide, resulting in employment, upward social mobility, and durable social impact. For further information please review coderstrust.global

