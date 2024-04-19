CodersTrust secures partnership with the City College of New York (CCNY)

Dr. Juan Mercado said, "This agreement with CodersTrust is very important to us, especially to City College Continuing and Professional Studies. This will allow us to offer training for key job markets that are in great demand today, and especially to marginalized communities on a global scale." Post this

The agreement was signed by Aziz Ahmad, Chairman of CodersTrust and Professor Dr. Juan Carlos Mercado, Dean of the Division of Interdisciplinary Studies. The event was attended by esteemed guest including Professor Joyce Moy, Executive Director Emerita of the Asian American/Asian Research Institute (AAARI), of the City University of New York (CUNY), former Secretary of Education of Bangladesh Mr. Nazrul Islam Khan, Melissa Wild, Special Advisor to UPEACE, and Md. Shamsul Haque, CEO of CodersTrust.

Dr. Juan Mercado praised CodersTrust for its focus on the younger population and women from underprivileged, underserved, and underemployed backgrounds. He said, "This agreement with CodersTrust is very important to us, especially to City College Continuing and Professional Studies. This will allow us to offer training for key job markets that are in great demand today, and especially to marginalized communities on a global scale."

CodersTrust Chairman Aziz Ahmad added "This partnership has a deep personal significance to me as I am a CCNY graduate and am indebted to the institution. I am happy this collaboration offers me an opportunity to give back and share in the responsibility of addressing the needs of the underserved here in the US and across the globe.".

Professor Joyce Moy recalled the many collaborations she has had with Mr. Aziz Ahmad through projects of US Banks, and Pan Asian and Bangladesh Global Chamber of Commerce and commented "Mr. Aziz is a recognized visionary, whose sincerity and dedication to every endeavor he partakes in has had global implications. The impact on the youth and women by providing full economic participation and providing hope in so many lives, seeds the foundation for a more peaceful and cooperative world."

Ms. Melissa Wild celebrated this tremendous establishment of the partnership between CCNY, a core pillar of New York City education and global professional development, and CodersTrust, a vital educational institute for the new economy and future of education. Ms. Wild emphasized UPEACE's commitment to its long-term collaboration with CodersTrust as well, as the two institutions continue their build-out of foundational peacetech courses, harnessing the respective strengths of their institutions. Ms. Wild thanked Mr. Aziz Ahmad for inviting her on behalf of UPEACE to be a part of such an important occasion and looks forward to seeing how they can all work together moving forward.

The partnership between CodersTrust and CCNY will initially start with 25+ learning paths covering leading edge technologies such as AI, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Cloud, DevOps and Blockchain as well as technical and business skills for the modern digital economy.

About CodersTrust

CodersTrust is a Global EdTech Company with its headquarters in New York City, USA, with a world-class digital skills training focused on online and offline education featuring top-notch training mentors. They have successfully trained hundreds of thousands of young adults leveraging high quality training methods, and both synchronous and asynchronous learning platforms to help transform young people around the world into the future of IT resources. The company was established in 2014, and has grown steadily since, expanding across new populations (youths, teachers, women who head households, etc.) and new markets including Bangladesh, USA, Europe, Malaysia, Kenia, Kosovo, Polland, India, Bhutan, Somalia, and Bosnia.

About City College of New York

The City College of the City University of New York (also known as the City College of New York, or simply City College or CCNY) is a public research university within the City University of New York (CUNY) system in New York City. Founded in 1847, City College was the first free public institution of higher education in the United States. It is the oldest of CUNY's 25 institutions of higher learning and is considered its flagship institution.

CCNY had the distinction of having the first student government in the nation (Academic Senate, 1867); and the first national fraternity to accept members without regard to religion, race, color, or creed (Delta Sigma Phi, 1899). The institution has graduated ten Nobel Prize winners, one Fields Medalist, one Turing Award winner, three Pulitzer Prize winners, and three Rhodes Scholars.

