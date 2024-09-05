CoderZ Named a 2024 Educators Pick Best of STEM Award Winner

The educator judge for the Best CTE Champions: IT & Coding: Real-World Learning Award stated, "CoderZ provides a well-rounded program for students in grades K through 12 to build skills in essential areas." Post this

The judge further praised the solution, saying "The product is very visually engaging for students and teachers. The activities engage students in real-world learning experiences, helping them connect more authentically with the content area and develop these essential skills."

"To have the people who are directly involved in STEM instruction declare CoderZ a winning STEM solution is especially meaningful to us," said CoderZ CEO Tony Oran. "It affirms that the application and curriculum are indeed a fun and engaging way to introduce students to computer science, robotics and coding, ground them in STEM principles, and open a pathway to high-demand career opportunities."

CoderZ provides a research-based, pedagogically-advanced approach to teaching STEM and computer science for grades 3-12. In addition to coding, the program develops core knowledge in physics, geometry, literacy, and algebra as well as critical life skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, and grit. Any teacher, even those without subject area expertise, can integrate the scaffolded and standards-aligned curriculum into core, supplementary, or extra-curricular instruction. A rich offering of teaching and professional development resources makes it even easier for teachers to successfully cover the learning material.

That educator support earned special notice from the educator judge who said, "For educators worried about getting started or finding the time, CoderZ provides all of the resources that support educators as they bring this into the classroom."

For more information about the Best in STEM awards program and to find the complete list of winners visit https://www.bestofstemawards.com

About Intelitek

Intelitek is at the forefront of training for STEM and CTE. With a focus on Kindergarten to Career the company offers CoderZ, a fun and equitable gamified and game-based learning experience to Industry 4.0 education for CTE. For four decades, the company's innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students' career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek's programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to: http://www.intelitek.com.

