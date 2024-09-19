Codoxo Achieves NIST 800-53 Revision 5 Compliance for Information Security and Risk Management

"We exist to provide safe, secure and trustworthy AI-powered products and solutions that reduce unnecessary costs in the U.S. healthcare system, and our NIST 800-53 compliance is evidence we are achieving that goal at the highest level." Post this

"Protecting customer data from breaches, unauthorized access, and other cybersecurity threats is core to our innovation and engineering process. Our healthcare AI and generative AI offerings are developed with the highest levels of certification and compliance from the start," said Dr. Musheer Ahmed, CEO and Founder of Codoxo. "Because we are built from the ground up with a layer of security infrastructure that other vendors in our space do not have, we were able to achieve the NIST 800-53 compliance in a remarkable three months. We want healthcare organizations to know that Codoxo has implemented every possible layer of security to protect their highly sensitive data."

To earn NIST 800-53 compliance, Codoxo participated in a rigorous audit to demonstrate the company's ability to meet standards criteria in the following areas:

Control Families: Security controls in areas such as Access Control, Incident Response, and System and Communications Protection.

Risk Management Framework (RMF): Application of NIST 800-53 RMF, which includes categorizing information systems, selecting and implementing appropriate controls, assessing their effectiveness, and monitoring the security posture.

Continuous Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of security controls, which is crucial to ensure ongoing effectiveness and address emerging threats.

Codoxo was founded on the principles of information security. Dr. Ahmed developed Codoxo's Forensic AI Platform – which uses patented technology to identify problems and suspicious activity earlier than traditional techniques – as part of his Ph.D. dissertation at the Georgia Institute of Technology's Institute for Information Security and Privacy. His doctoral research has been recognized for tackling some of the biggest challenges within the emerging health data infrastructure in the United States.

"We live in a world where highly sensitive information is stored and shared digitally, which makes that data very vulnerable," said Prasoon Saurabh, Codoxo's Vice President of Engineering. "Healthcare companies in particular must have sophisticated security measures in place that are constantly evolving and upgrading. This is what sets Codoxo apart from others in the healthcare AI market. We exist to provide safe, secure and trustworthy AI-powered products and solutions that reduce unnecessary costs in the U.S. healthcare system, and our NIST 800-53 compliance is evidence we are achieving that goal at the highest level."

Codoxo's NIST 800-53 compliance places the company amongst others that have met high security standards. Codoxo also has earned other prestigious security certifications, including the HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status for information security in the healthcare industry, which the company has now re-certified for several years.

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of generative AI and artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across payment integrity, provider coding and billing, special investigation unit (SIU), network management, and clinical teams. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit https://www.codoxo.com/.

