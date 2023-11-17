Codoxo and NHCAA Institute Co-Sponsor Generative AI Webinar

"Codoxo is at the forefront of using generative AI to revolutionize payment integrity, and we look forward to sharing the latest innovations in the space and generating enthusiasm and adoption among our participants." Post this

"Payment integrity continues to be a challenge for the healthcare industry, and generative AI is proving to be a game-changer with its ability to analyze large volumes of data and quickly provide insights that help organizations ensure accuracy and detect and prevent errors, fraud and abuse," stated Ahmed. "Codoxo is at the forefront of using generative AI to revolutionize payment integrity, and we look forward to sharing the latest innovations in the space and generating enthusiasm and adoption among our participants."

Codoxo's proprietary Forensic AI Engine and Unified Cost Containment Platform is disrupting the cost containment and payment integrity industry by implementing the most innovative and effective AI available to reduce fraud, waste and abuse and ensure payment integrity for health payers, agencies and PBMs. Codoxo is a member of the NHCAA.

Registration for the one-hour webinar is available here.

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit Codoxo.

