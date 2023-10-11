Codoxo Announces Second Annual Virtual Customer Conference: "Changing the Cost Containment Landscape Through AI Innovation"

"... our customer conference ... is an opportunity for our healthcare payer, agency and PBM customers to share with each other their success stories and best practices leveraging AI technologies." Tweet this

Designed specifically with Codoxo's customers and their needs in mind, this invitation-only event will educate attendees on how, through the use of Codoxo's healthcare AI solution suite, they can improve payment integrity and FWA outcomes. Sessions include a demo of ClaimPilot, Codoxo's new generative AI solution for in-patient and facility claim audits; demos of Codoxo's fraud detection, provider education and audit detection solutions; best practices and case study sessions with customers who are seeing successful deployment of Codoxo's solutions; and multiple networking opportunities for Codoxo's customers.

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications and new generative AI capabilities are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 Regionals list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit https://www.codoxo.com/.

