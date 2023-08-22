Codoxo CEO Named to Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under 40 List

Atlanta's reputation as an established technology hub has been a tremendous advantage to Codoxo as we execute upon our vision of making healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone through breakthrough artificial intelligence technologies. Tweet this

Dr. Ahmed planted the seeds of Codoxo more than a decade ago when he earned his PhD at the Georgia Institute of Technology. His doctoral research at Georgia Tech focused on bringing differentiated AI technology into the payment integrity space. Since then, he and his team have built an award-winning Unified Cost Containment Platform using the most industry-leading AI available, enabling healthcare payer teams to maximize savings across pre-claim submission, pre-pay and post-pay programs on all claim types .

Dr. Ahmed has developed a pathway for healthcare payers, agencies and PBMs to embark on their AI adoption journey that meets them where they are and fulfills their short- and long-term goals for payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse. Codoxo announced last month its entrance into the generative AI space by launching its latest patent-pending product, ClaimPilot, aimed at making healthcare cost containment and payment integrity programs exponentially more efficient while easing healthcare workforce constraints.

With Dr. Ahmed at the helm, the company has experienced significant growth through innovation, resulting in several recognitions this year including placing No. 329 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America, the 2022 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award in the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category, and was recognized by Aite Group in the Aite Matrix: Payment Integrity in Healthcare Report as a "mighty player," with "AI prowess" as an industry differentiator, among several others.

Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America.

