Codoxo Earns Consulting Magazine's Prestigious 2024 Leader in Technology Award for "Excellence in AI Application"

DULUTH, Ga., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codoxo, an innovative AI-based payment integrity platform for healthcare payers, government agencies and pharmacy benefits managers announced it has won a Consulting Magazine 2024 Leaders in Technology award in the "Excellence in AI Application" category. The award recognizes a company's unique or innovative development, adaptation or application of AI technology solutions applied to address client or industry issues/needs. Codoxo was honored alongside other winners, including Deloitte, Infosys Consulting, Logic20/20, and Protiviti, at an awards dinner on Thursday, May 16 at the Arts District Mansion in Dallas.

"We are honored to be recognized by Consulting Magazine for the work our team is doing to fight the billions of healthcare dollars lost each year to fraud, waste, abuse, and error," stated Dr. Musheer Ahmed, Codoxo's Chief Executive Officer and founder. "These losses trigger insurance premium rate hikes, increased out-of-pocket expenses, and reduced benefits or coverage for consumers. We challenge ourselves every day to leverage the power and potential of AI to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone."

The Consulting Magazine award recognizes Codoxo's patented healthcare AI technology, which quickly and accurately identifies existing and emerging payment issues as well as rampant waste, abuse, and error across the healthcare payment spectrum, ensuring payment integrity in ways that traditional AI technology cannot. Since launching in 2017, Codoxo's AI-powered Unified Cost Containment Platform and its suite of solutions have contributed to fewer lost healthcare dollars for more than 40 million Americans through health plan partnerships and has identified nearly $1 billion in savings for health payers.

Over the past year, Codoxo has earned numerous honors and awards that demonstrate its momentum in the healthcare cost containment industry, including being named #329 on Inc. Magazine's national list of the fastest-growing companies in America and twice on the Inc. Regionals Southeast list. Additionally, the Atlanta Business Chronicle named Codoxo to its 2023 Pacesetter list and also named founder and CEO Dr. Musheer Ahmed to the publication's 40 Under 40 List. Finally, the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) named Codoxo as one of Georgia's Top 40 Most Innovative Companies for a third year.

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit https://www.codoxo.com/.

About Consulting Magazine and its Leaders in Technology Awards

Consulting Magazine is the preeminent news journal of the consulting profession and the authority in the advisory world for more than 25 years. Reaching executives, senior partners and practice leaders in small, medium, and global enterprise firms, Consulting Magazine has the ear of the profession and the respect of global professionals whose work powers a dynamic and constantly changing industry.

The Leaders in Technology awards identify and recognize those consultants in the industry who are not only setting the standard, but advancing the frontiers in the application of technology toward business success. The Consulting Magazine team reviews current categories and emerging topics to ensure the categories selected honor the most meaningful and industry-leading achievements and projects. The awards are aimed at honoring the best the profession has to offer and those individuals and organizations who are taking the industry to the next level.

