Codoxo Featured on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Every day, the Codoxo team passionately and relentlessly explores the power of artificial intelligence with a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone," said Dr. Musheer Ahmed, CEO and Founder of Codoxo. "It is an honor to again be part of such a prestigious list of growing companies, and we thank our employees for their commitment to battling the rising costs of healthcare, and our clients for trusting in us and in our solutions."

Codoxo continues to solidify its position as an innovation leader leveraging the power of generative AI for healthcare. Codoxo's Unified Cost Containment Platform unites cost containment operations under one umbrella for a holistic view across all post-pay, pre-pay and pre-claim submission activities. By unifying data and teams across a single platform, Codoxo's award-winning healthcare AI platform empowers cost containment teams to dismantle silos among departments, data types, and claim systems while collaborating in real-time on the same claims data. Codoxo also leverages its AI platform to perform outsourced virtual services such as claims audits, medical record reviews, and end-to-end SIU services.

Codoxo has received an impressive number of industry honors and accolades, underscoring its upward momentum. Most recently, the company won Consulting Magazine's Prestigious 2024 Leader in Technology Award in the "Excellence in AI Application" category. In February, for the second year in a row Codoxo was named to the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking as the 18th fastest-growing company in the Atlanta-metro region. In 2023 the Atlanta Business Chronicle named Codoxo to its Pacesetter list and named founder and CEO Dr. Musheer Ahmed to the publication's 40 Under 40 List. And the same year, the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) named Codoxo as one of Georgia's Top 40 Most Innovative Companies for a third year.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of generative AI and artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across payment integrity, provider coding and billing, special investigation unit (SIU), network management, and clinical teams. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit https://www.codoxo.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

About Inc.

Media Contact

