Codoxo is Named the 329th Fastest-Growing Company in America by Inc. 5000

"Codoxo is honored to be included on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies," said Dr. Musheer Ahmed, CEO and Founder of Codoxo. "It is a tribute to our innovative AI solutions that address the growing problem of fraud, waste and abuse that contributes to skyrocketing healthcare costs. We are proud to offer the most powerful, effective AI in the industry, supporting our mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective."

Consistent with its position as a healthcare AI trailblazer, in July the company announced its new generative AI product, ClaimPilot, aimed at making healthcare cost containment and payment integrity programs exponentially more efficient while easing healthcare workforce constraints. The technology is just the latest innovation to complement Codoxo's patented AI Unified Cost Containment Platform.

Codoxo has received numerous industry honors for its growth and innovation. In May, Codoxo was named one of Georgia's Top 40 Most Innovative Companies by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). And in April, Codoxo was named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2023 Pacesetter list. Codoxo also captured the No. 20 spot in the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, was awarded the 2022 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award in the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category, and was recognized by Aite Group in the Aite Matrix: Payment Integrity in Healthcare Report as a "mighty player," with "AI prowess" as an industry differentiator, among several others.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 Regionals list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit https://www.codoxo.com/.

About Inc.

Media Contact

