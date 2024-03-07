Codoxo Named by Inc. Magazine as One of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We make it our mission each day to push the boundaries of AI so we can drive cost savings across the healthcare ecosystem and make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone." Post this

Over the past year Codoxo has received several awards that demonstrate its upward trajectory in the healthcare cost containment industry. In August 2023 the company was named 329th on Inc. Magazine's national list of the fastest-growing companies in America, and founder and CEO Dr. Musheer Ahmed was named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under 40 List. In May, Codoxo was named one of Georgia's Top 40 Most Innovative Companies by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) and in April, the company made the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2023 Pacesetter list.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Codoxo is positively disrupting the healthcare integrity landscape, leading the way with innovative AI solutions. In July the company announced its new generative AI capabilities for payment integrity, including the newest product added to the suite of cost containment solutions, ClaimPilot. ClaimPilot makes healthcare cost containment and payment integrity programs exponentially more efficient while easing healthcare workforce constraints. The technology is just the latest innovation to complement Codoxo's patented AI Unified Cost Containment Platform.

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit http://www.codoxo.com.

