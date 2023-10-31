Codoxo Shares Payment Integrity AI Outcomes at 2023 NHCAA Annual Training Conference

"The NHCAA conference enables us to share best practices for using AI-based fraud detection platforms, and we hope this will inspire attendees to integrate the latest innovations into their own fraud prevention programs." Post this

"Codoxo provides innovative AI solutions to its healthcare payer, government agency, and PBM clients that address the growing problem of fraud, waste and abuse, which contribute to skyrocketing healthcare costs," stated Dr. Musheer Ahmed, Codoxo's Chief Executive Officer and founder. "The NHCAA conference enables us to share best practices for using AI-based fraud detection platforms, and we hope this will inspire attendees to integrate the latest innovations into their own fraud prevention programs."

Codoxo will showcase its Unified Cost Containment Platform and new generative AI capabilities for payment integrity in Booth 300. The company also will host an executive networking event aboard The Spirit of Dallas on Monday, November 6, and a second networking event at The Henry on Tuesday, November 7.

Additionally, Codoxo will participate in the Symposium for Artificial Intelligence in Payment Integrity live event hosted by the AI for PI Community on Monday, November 6, prior to the start of the NHCAA conference. The AI for PI community is an exclusive community of like-minded healthcare payment integrity professionals interested in the application and value of artificial intelligence. Attendees will see how AI is transforming outcomes across the payment spectrum, learn how payers are approaching their AI strategies, and hear how health plans can apply AI to their PI operations and create a roadmap to adopting AI that will create exponential savings and improved outcomes immediately, and over time. Those interested can register here.

Codoxo is a member of NHCAA and has a stated mission "to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone." Through its proprietary Forensic AI Engine, Unified Cost Containment Platform, and new generative AI capabilities, it is disrupting the cost containment and payment integrity industry by implementing the most innovative and effective AI available to reduce fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity for health payers, agencies and PBMs.

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications and new generative AI capabilities are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 Regionals list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit https://www.codoxo.com.

Media Contact

