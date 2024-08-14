Codoxo Sponsors Keynote Address at 2024 NAMPI Conference and Will Demonstrate AI-based Unified Cost Containment Solutions in Action

"NAMPI is the ideal place to engage with payment integrity professionals who are looking for innovative AI solutions to ensure accurate program integrity and fight fraud, waste, and abuse more effectively." Post this

"NAMPI is the ideal place to engage with payment integrity professionals who are looking for innovative AI solutions to ensure accurate program integrity and fight fraud, waste, and abuse more effectively," said Dr. Musheer Ahmed, CEO and Founder of Codoxo. "We've built the only healthcare AI platform on the market today unifying data and teams within a single platform for better healthcare cost containment. As a proud sponsor of NAMPI, we look forward to showcasing the impact of our innovative AI platform at the conference along with our work with Driscoll Health Plan, which uncovered costly schemes and led to remarkable recoveries and savings."

Codoxo's Unified Cost Containment Platform enhances collaboration and efficiency across departments and teams within the payment spectrum. By analyzing diverse claim types—professional, facility, pharmacy, behavioral, dental, vision, and workers' compensation—it unveils connections in the data to swiftly detect issues and deliver actionable insights. This unified platform allows cost containment teams to dismantle silos among departments, data types, and claim systems while collaborating in real-time on the same claims data. Additionally, Codoxo supplements its SaaS solutions with outsourced virtual services such as claims audits, medical record reviews, and end-to-end SIU services.

On Sunday, August 18, Codoxo will host a networking reception from 8:00-9:30 p.m. CST at Copper Vine in New Orleans. NAMPI attendees are invited to connect with industry peers and Codoxo team members while enjoying complimentary refreshments and hors d'oeuvres. As Codoxo is part of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) Agreement, clients can enjoy simplified contracting, and have confidence that they are partnering with an approved vendor. Attendees also can maximize their conference experience by scheduling a meeting with the Codoxo team to dive deeper into the company's AI-driven solutions for unified cost containment.

To schedule a demo of the Unified Cost Containment Platform at NAMPI, attendees are encouraged to sign up at https://info.codoxo.com/nampi or visit Codoxo at booth #28.

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of generative AI and artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across payment integrity, provider coding and billing, special investigation unit (SIU), network management, and clinical teams. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit https://www.codoxo.com/.

