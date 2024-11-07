Codoxo to Showcase Generative AI Platform for Unified Cost Containment as Sponsor of the 2024 NHCAA National Training Conference

"We look forward to demonstrating how our patented AI is unifying data and teams within a single platform for better healthcare cost containment, and sharing how our advanced AI tools enabled MVP Health Care to uncover and recover misallocated funds at a birthing center." Post this

"Fighting fraud, waste, and abuse in the U.S. healthcare system requires solutions that will proactively and accurately identify opportunities for SIUs, and the NHCAA conference is the perfect opportunity to connect with SIU and payment integrity (PI) professionals who want to learn how AI and generative AI can be leveraged within the FWA and PI space," said Dr. Musheer Ahmed, CEO and Founder of Codoxo. "We look forward to demonstrating how our patented AI is unifying data and teams within a single platform for better healthcare cost containment, and sharing how our advanced AI tools enabled MVP Health Care to uncover and recover misallocated funds at a birthing center."

Codoxo's Unified Cost Containment Platform enhances collaboration and efficiency across departments and teams within the payment spectrum. By analyzing diverse claim types—professional, facility, pharmacy, behavioral, dental, vision, and workers' compensation—it unveils connections in the data to swiftly detect issues and deliver actionable insights. This unified platform allows cost containment teams to dismantle silos among departments, data types, and claim systems while collaborating in real-time on the same claims data. Additionally, Codoxo supplements its SaaS solutions with outsourced virtual services such as claims audits, medical record reviews, and end-to-end SIU services.

On Wednesday, November 20, Codoxo will host a networking reception for NHCAA attendees from 7:00-9:00 PM CST at Copper Vine Wine Pub in New Orleans. Attendees can further enhance their conference experience by scheduling a demo of Codoxo's Unified Cost Containment Platform at https://info.codoxo.com/nhcaa or by visiting booth Codoxo at booth #403.

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of generative AI and artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across payment integrity, provider coding and billing, special investigation unit (SIU), network management, and clinical teams. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit https://www.codoxo.com/.

