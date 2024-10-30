Codoxo Welcomes Ted Pitynski as Vice President, Head of Sales to Drive Growth for AI-Driven Payment Integrity Solutions

"Ted will be an outstanding addition to the Codoxo leadership team as we are poised to lead the industry in delivering generative AI solutions in healthcare." Post this

Pitynski brings a wealth of experience in sales leadership and a deep understanding of the technology-driven landscape. Prior to joining Codoxo, he was Chief Commercial Officer at MedReview Inc. where he served as head of sales, marketing, and product development and gained strong experience fighting fraud, waste, and abuse within healthcare medical claims. He previously held leadership positions at ArmadaHealth, Onlife Health and Johnson & Johnson and offers a collaborative approach and commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

"For more than two decades, I have been committed to helping revolutionize the healthcare industry through innovative solutions," Pitynski said. "I am thrilled to join the Codoxo team to bring to market the most advanced AI and gen AI payment integrity solutions, ensuring our customers not only prevent fraud and reduce waste, but also optimize operational efficiencies for sustainable, long term success."

Connect with Ted Pitynski at https://www.linkedin.com/in/tpitynski/.

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of generative AI and artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across payment integrity, provider coding and billing, special investigation unit (SIU), network management, and clinical teams. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit https://www.codoxo.com/.

Media Contact

Ronda Duncan, Codoxo, 8472549782, [email protected], https://www.codoxo.com

SOURCE Codoxo